It was hard to work out at times whether David Luiz was a brilliant player or one who struggled at the top level. The former 57-cap Brazil international, best known for his spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal, would often go from the sublime to the ridiculous - sometimes within the very same match.

Gary Neville, and it’s a comment that the defender-turned-Sky Sports pundit admits he probably overstepped the mark with, famously said that Luiz played like he was “being controlled by a 10-year-old on a PlayStation” during one match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luiz holds the record (5) for the most penalties conceded in a single Premier League season.

In truth, it wasn’t an entirely unfair assessment at times. When it wasn’t his day he could be downright dreadful. But when Luiz was on it and fully focused, he was a fantastic defender. He wouldn’t have been signed twice by Chelsea or played in excess of 50 games for the world-famous Selecao if he was perennially unreliable.

The frizzy-haired centre-back was also known to be quite the character, both on and off the pitch, and that was reflected in his post-match interviews. One, in particular, that stands out is his interaction with five-time English champion Graeme Souness.

Luiz's Interview With Souness Remembered

Gary Neville and Carragher couldn't contain their laughter

Close

During his two spells in England's top division, sandwiched by his 89-game spell in the French capital, Luiz managed to win two Europa League titles (12/13 and 18/19) and the same number of FA Cups (2012 and 2018). His starring moment in west London was lifting the Premier League trophy with Chelsea at the end of the 2016/17 season.

In fact, the one-time Champions League winner was even named in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Season following an outstanding campaign under the stubborn Antonio Conte, who relied heavily on the centre-back's leadership and on-the-ball qualities.

Sky Sports were at Stamford Bridge on the final day of that particular season to cover Chelsea’s trophy parade and pundit Souness was left red-faced during an interview with the centre-back. The former Scotland international said:

“You have had an outstanding season. First time around, we remember you for maybe making some mistakes. This time around, I can’t think of any mistakes you’ve made,and I think that’s because you’re in the middle [of the back three]. Would you agree?”

Taken aback by what Souness had said, Luiz paused for a second before bluntly responding: “I don’t agree”, prompting Neville and Jamie Carragher to burst out laughing. Souness - who bid farewell to Sky Sports at the end of the 2022/23 campaign - wasn't shown up like that too many times during his 15-year career as a pundit.

Sounding a little embarrassed, Souness added: “You don’t? Look. Because, if you make a mistake there, it leads to a shot at goal.”

“Yeah. My position there is to cover everybody and to be the guy to help who makes a mistake," Luiz replied while letting out a wry smile.

“But… I think we can [portray] things in a positive way and a negative way. In the past I had many amazing games and every time [pundits analyse] one little mistake. But this happens when you don’t win the title. When you win the title, everything is good. This is football.” Watch the clip here (1:24 onwards on the video):

Fans React to Luiz Shutting Down Souness

Souness, at the end of his Sky Sports career, said: 'I owe 100 apologies'

Close

It’s a fair point from Luiz. Many of his better performances probably did go unnoticed, while every mistake was scrutinised. But rightly or wrongly, that’s part and parcel of life as a footballer playing for a side in the upper echelons of the English football pyramid.

One supporter, albeit not factually true, said: "David Luiz just ended Graeme Souness' pundit career haha.", while another claimed that Edinburgh-born Souness, admired as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever midfielders, knows nothing: "Luiz just shutting down Souness, you know nothing pal."

Another called the interaction TV gold after Luiz put the ex-central midfielder in his place, "David Luiz putting Souness in his place. TV gold." Another simply said: "David Luiz showing the way to respond to Graeme Souness."

Souness, during his storied spell on air, was a controversial pundit with his takes on the beautiful game riling fans up for one reason or another. It was announced on April 30, after Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, that Souness would be leaving Sky Sports after 15 years with the broadcaster.

During an emotional farewell, Souness said: "I think I owe 100 apologies, but we haven’t got time for that, to people that maybe I may have said some harsh things to.”