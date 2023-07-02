Chelsea are keeping an eye on David Raya and Emi Martinez at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After offloading a host of players, the Blues could have some wiggle room in the transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

In the summer and January transfer windows of last season, Chelsea spent over £600m on new signings, so the reality is that some players will have to leave the club.

Not only to trim down the squad, but also to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

So far, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and N'Golo Kante are among the players who have departed, with many still linked with moves away from Chelsea.

Although Chelsea have to sell some of their talents, all the players listed featured regularly for the west London club last season, so replacements will be necessary.

Looking at the goalkeeper situation, the MailOnline have reported that Brentford goalkeeper Raya is of interest to Chelsea, whilst Aston Villa's Martinez is also on their radar, as per talkSPORT.

The report from talkSPORT added that Chelsea were open to offers for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mendy, with the latter already leaving the club.

Now, Jacobs has namedropped Martinez and Raya as two players Chelsea could look to sign in the summer transfer window.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Jacobs has suggested that Raya, who could cost £40m, is a player who has been discussed internally, whilst Martinez is one to watch over the next few months.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "David Raya has been discussed internally. But, much like Spurs, they felt the price tag is deemed to be too high. So there's no progress there. Emi Martinez is one to watch as well."

Do Chelsea need a new goalkeeper?

It might not be a priority at the moment, but Mauricio Pochettino may be looking to bring in his own players.

Kepa was the main goalkeeper for Chelsea for the majority of the season, with Mendy as a backup.

Looking at FBref's statistics, Kepa only claimed 4.5% of crosses into the box, ranking him 20th in the Premier League last campaign.

However, Kepa did save 73.3% of shots, ranking him sixth in the league.

There's certainly areas of Kepa's game that he needs to improve on, and there's a chance Pochettino may want a goalkeeper more dominant in his box, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea pursue a new number-one this summer.