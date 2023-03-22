Chelsea are interested in signing one of Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez or Brentford stopper David Raya at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

Graham Potter is looking to add another option between the sticks with the future of Edouard Mendy in doubt, and both Spain internationals are currently of interest to the Blues.

Chelsea transfer news – David Raya and Robert Sanchez

As per The Times, Chelsea are prepared to battle Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Sanchez after contract negotiations with Mendy have hit an impasse.

Meanwhile, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has slapped a £40m price tag on the head of goalkeeper Raya, with Chelsea joined by Tottenham and Manchester United in their interest in the 27-year-old.

When speaking about the £25,000 per-week earner, the Bees boss said: "I love David as a keeper. I really believe he is one of the best in the Premier League. If someone wants to come and buy him, he is very expensive. He will be, for me, at least £40m-plus. No doubt about that.”

Phillips has confirmed Chelsea’s admiration for the Spanish duo in Raya and Sanchez - who are valued at a combined £50m by Transfermarkt - but has not heard anything on the club’s reported interest in Borussia Dortmund stopper Gregor Kobel.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea’s interest in Raya and Sanchez?

When talking about the potential arrival of a new goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge, Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “It just depends on what that goalkeeper is going to be, whether he's going to be a first-team player or a backup choice.

“There is a couple I know that Chelsea are interested in. Robert Sanchez is one of them, and David Raya is another. But I haven't yet heard anything on Gregor Kobel.”

Would Raya and Sanchez be good signings for Chelsea?

With Mendy’s departure in the summer now beginning to seem inevitable, Chelsea will have no option but to sign another goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raya compares favourably to his continental peers at the time of writing, ranking in the top 7% of goalkeepers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for touches (45.00) and top 8% for the percentage of crosses stopped per 90 minutes (8.8%) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Meanwhile, Sanchez – who earns a reported £23,000 per week at the Amex Stadium – takes significantly fewer touches per game (35.90) though has a slightly better success rate when stopping crosses (9.0%) according to the same stats provider, indicating that Raya will favour Chelsea’s building from the back style.

However, with Sanchez having worked with Potter before during the pair’s time together with the Seagulls, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Blues opt to sign the Brighton man over Raya this summer.