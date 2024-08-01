Highlights Osimhen loan-to-buy a possibility for Chelsea, as the club explore options to bolster their attack

Chelsea may turn towards a potential loan-to-buy deal to take Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge from Napoli this summer, amidst concerns as to the club's ability to pay the Nigerian's £100m release clause, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Osimhen, 25, is viewed as one of Europe's top strikers, and has found the net 41 times in his last two seasons in Naples, leading to the player having a large release clause attached should any club wish to bring him aboard.

Sheth has stated that it is unclear as to whether or not Chelsea will be able to afford the release clause, which Fabrizio Romano says is worth €130m (£110m), that Napoli would hold out for, if they wish to sign the Nigerian this summer. They could now consider a loan-to-buy deal instead in order to push funding the deal back to next season, with Napoli likely to be happy to have a permanent option secured in the future for their star striker.

Osimhen Loan-to-Buy a Possibility

Chelsea may not be able to afford the Nigerian's release clause

Widely regarded as one of Europe's top players, let alone strikers, it comes as little surprise to see a high release clause attached to Victor Osimhen.

Given Chelsea's recent track record under new owner Todd Boehly with high-profile, high-fee signings, it may come as a bigger surprise that the club may not be willing to fork out the 9-digit sum required to bypass club negotiations, and may now consider a potential loan-to-buy option in order to stagger any payment for the Nigeria and Napoli star to a later date, as the deal becomes more and more complicated.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth gave us the details on what he describes as a "complicated deal":

"It's unclear whether Chelsea would be able to afford what Napoli would want. We know that his release clause is over £100m. So the next best thing is to try and negotiate a loan with an obligation to buy, because Napoli will want a guarantee that at some point, Victor Osimhen's move to Chelsea, if it is to be to Chelsea, has got a permanent element to it. So that's where we are at the moment. "There is so much work to do on this deal. I've been told it is such a complicated deal to do, but the fact that the two clubs are still in negotiation over it would imply that there is a deal to be done. "Whether they can do that deal is a completely different matter."

Romelu Lukaku Nearing Stamford Bridge Exit

The Belgian striker is likely to head the other way from Osimhen

Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku may be a critical part of any deal bringing Victor Osimhen to Chelsea, with Napoli keen on giving the Belgian a pathway out of his Stamford Bridge nightmare.

Lukaku has reportedly settled on a pay cut to bring his torrid spell in West London to a permanent end, bringing his £12m-per-year salary down to around £5.5m.

New Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is the force behind the potential transfer, and manager Antonio Conte is also keen to re-united with Lukaku, having last managed him at Inter, where the duo won Serie A together in 2020/21.

