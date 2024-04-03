Highlights Premier League side Chelsea have released a statement defending Conor Gallagher after a 'misleading' video went viral on social media.

The video took place before the Blues' 2-2 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman had been accused of ignoring a young mascot before walking out onto the pitch.

Premier League side Chelsea have released a strong statement defending midfielder Conor Gallagher after a 'misleading' video went viral on social media last weekend.

Footage of the players lining up in the tunnel before the Blues' clash with Burnley saw the Englishman preparing to lead his team out at Stamford Bridge. A young mascot raised his hand in the hope that he would get a handshake from the former Crystal Palace man.

However, Gallagher appeared to ignore the youngster and instead put his arm around another mascot standing alongside him in the tunnel. While a later picture showed the 24-year-old with his arms around both of the fans soon after the original clip, he has been blasted by many on social media.

Mauricio Pochettino's men would go on to draw 2-2 at home to Vincent Kompany's side, despite the away team having 10 men for most of the clash in west London. The Blues had led twice through Cole Palmer, but a late Dara O'Shea goal ensured the Clarets came away with a point.

Chelsea's Strong Statement Defending Gallagher

The Blues have condemned the 'unacceptable' abuse

The west London outfit have since come out and condemned the 'completely unacceptable' abuse of Gallagher after the clip went viral on social media.

In an official statement, the club have responded to the abuse of the midfielder, writing: "Chelsea Football Club is aware of a video clip circulating on social media from Saturday's fixture against Burnley, which has been taken considerably out of context.

"The subsequent level of abuse and defamatory comments directed towards Conor Gallagher is completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome."

Mauricio Pochettino Shares his Thoughts on the Alleged Incident

The Blues manager is 'upset' by the situation

Ahead of Chelsea's crucial home clash with Manchester United on Thursday, the build-up has been marred by the alleged incident that took place before the Blues' game with Burnley.

The west London giants currently sit 12th in the league following Bournemouth's win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening. Pochettino's side have won two of their last five games in the Premier League in what has been a difficult campaign for the club.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference via Mail Online before their showdown with United, Pochettino was asked about Gallagher, with the former Spurs boss saying:

"That has upset me so much. Because no one wants to do something like this, with this intention. When you play football and you are there and focusing to play and start the game, that sometimes can happen. People try to find things to create a mess and to abuse. "Conor is a great, great kid and is always caring about everything. I hate that people feel free to abuse on social media. To abuse the people is so easy. So easy. Who thinks the intention of Conor is to ignore a mascot? No one. Come on."

As for United, Erik ten Hag's side come into the clash at Stamford Bridge off the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brentford. Mason Mount thought he won the game for the Red Devils with his first goal for the club, but Kristoffer Ajer equalised with the last kick of the game for Thomas Frank's men.

The Latest on Conor Gallagher's Future at Chelsea

The England star faces an uncertain time at Stamford Bridge amid the Blues' FFP issues

Given the much-publicised issues surrounding Chelsea's finances, and the prospect of punishment from the Premier League, selling players in the 2024 summer transfer window appears to be the club's strongest bet to stay in line. Gallagher, as an academy product, would represent pure profit on the books, and reports from The Guardian in January indicated that Tottenham remain interested in the midfielder after initially wanting him the previous summer.

Reports at the end of February then suggested that Gallagher is determined to fight for his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, even though the Blues are under pressure to sell him. The Daily Mail claimed Chelsea are currently reluctant to break the £150k-a-week ceiling they have in mind for the 24-year-old, and estimate his value in the region of £50m.

Conor Gallagher's Stats in the Premier League (2023/2024) Stat Number Chelsea Rank Appearances 27 1st Goals 2 6th Assists 5 2nd Shots per game 1.3 6th Key passes per game 1.5 2nd Average match rating 7.03 2nd All stats as per Whoscored (correct as of 03/04/2024)

Gallagher has been one of Chelsea's more impressive performers in another season of turmoil, and while the Blues look set to miss out on the prospect of Champions League football once again, have seen the midfielder develop into a key cog under Mauricio Pochettino this season.