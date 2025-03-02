Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Corinthians youngster Denner Evangelista, who will join the club in 2026 on a seven-year contract, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Blues have heavily focused on signing the best young talent from around the world in the last few years, and they don't appear to be stopping any time soon. The 17-year-old is currently plying his trade in Brazil with Corinthians and is involved in their youth sides after only turning 17 just a few days ago.

Denner is yet to make his senior debut for Corinthians, and has spent his entire career with the club, playing for their U20 side most recently. The youngster was called up to Brazil's U17 squad ahead of the South American U17 Championship, which gets under way later this month.

Chelsea Agree Deal for Denner

He will join on a seven-year deal

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Corinthians youngster Denner. We exclusively revealed a few days ago that Chelsea had reached an agreement in principle to secure his signature, and he now looks set to join the club.

Denner will join in 2026 on a seven-year deal, with Chelsea paying in the region of €14m (£12m) as a total package. The 17-year-old, described as 'outstanding' by South American expert Ben Mattinson, will stay with Corinthians throughout 2025 as he continues his development.

Chelsea started working on a deal to sign Denner during the January transfer window and have taken the final steps to secure his signature more recently. Alysson Marins, Chelsea's South American scout, played a crucial role in a deal to bring the youngster to Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.