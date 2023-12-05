Highlights Chelsea's disciplinary issues, with the team having the most bookings in the league, highlights a lack of maturity in the squad.

Mauricio Pochettino recognises the problem and believes that football needs more aggression, despite his team already picking up numerous bookings and red cards.

Todd Boehly could be at fault in this situation due to his transfer strategy in recent years, and the fans have voiced their concerns over the discipline problems.

Chelsea have suffered from some disciplinary issues this season under Mauricio Pochettino, and journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that their squad lacks maturity, explaining the reasoning the Argentine manager has given about his side's problems.

The Blues have struggled in multiple departments so far this season, but the discipline of their players is a clear issue. The supporters at Stamford Bridge will likely be more concerned about the results on the pitch rather than players picking up a few yellow and red cards, but it could be having an impact on performances.

Reece James was recently sent out for two yellows in a situation that could have so easily been avoided. In Chelsea's latest game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Conor Gallagher was also dismissed in similar fashion, receiving two bookings in the first half. Both players were captaining Pochettino's side at the time.

No side has more bookings than Chelsea

Pochettino can't hide from the fact that his players have more of a discipline problem than other sides and that argument has been strengthened over the last few weeks, with James and Gallagher sent off in consecutive weeks. Speaking on the issue, Pochettino has hinted that there needs to be more aggression in football, despite his side picking up countless bookings and red cards...

"Football has changed a lot from my period. It was different. There wasn't VAR. We competed in a different way. Today, it makes you compete in a different way. Before, if I punch or kick someone when the ball was over there, if the referee didn't see me... there wasn't a VAR."

Premier League disciplinary statistics Rank Club Yellows Reds Points 1st Chelsea 44 3 55 2nd Wolverhampton Wanderers 40 3 51 3rd Brighton 40 2 50 4th Tottenham Hotspur 36 3 47 5th Sheffield United 40 2 46 Stats according to Transfermarkt (1 point for a yellow, 3 points for a red)

After Chelsea's second red card in two games, Pochettino admitted that he is 'disappointed', but reiterated that he has a young side who are going to improve with these kind of situations. Chelsea supporters have reacted negatively to their recent disciplinary problems, with MailOnline running a report quoting fans' reaction online, with some labelling their issues as 'unacceptable' and 'reckless'.

Since Todd Boehly has arrived at Stamford Bridge, the American businessman has focused on bringing young talent from around the world to the club. As a result, there's bound to be a lack of maturity in the squad and Pochettino is now tasked with controlling their aggression.

Paul Brown verdict

There is a lack of maturity in Pochettino's squad

Brown has suggested that Chelsea could have a disciplinary problem as the stats are there to back up that claim. The journalist adds that there is a lack of maturity at the west London club, but they have a team that are still growing and learning. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think there is a lack of maturity in the Chelsea squad. We keep hearing from pundits and from the manager himself that this is a young Chelsea team, that's true. When you're young you are not always the most mature. So this is a team that's going to grow and is still learning. Do they have a disciplinary problem? I suppose you could look at the stats and say yes. Before the weekend, they were top of the league for bookings. When we asked Pochettino about this, he came out with this weird line about how he thinks the trickle-down effects of VAR is making players less aggressive and that he wants a bit more aggression from his team."

In journalist Dean Jones' recent column with GIVEMESPORT, he provided an update on the futures of Gallagher, Armando Broja, and Thiago Silva. It's understood that Pochettino is a big admirer of Broja first of all, and he believes the Albanian striker can give them a different edge in the coming weeks. The former Southampton loanee has struggled with injuries this season, but he could soon be ready to make a significant impact.

With Gallagher, positive news is expected to break in the near future regarding the England international. A new contract is believed to be on the horizon, and it's no surprise considering the impact he has made this campaign. Pochettino has even given him the captain's armband at times in the Premier League this term.

Silva is nearing the end of his contract and there is now a growing sense among insiders, according to Jones, that this could be his final season at Stamford Bridge. At the age of 39, a return to his home country, Brazil, could be on the cards.