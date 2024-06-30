Highlights Chelsea are considering signing Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel.

Chelsea have already signed three youngsters this summer as Todd Boehly and Enzo Maresca add to the star-studded nature of the Blues' squad - and the Stamford Bridge outfit have made noises about that becoming four starlets, with Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel reportedly being discussed internally by the club's scouting team.

The Blues have added Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke as youngsters to their front line in recent months, with Palmer especially showing huge potential and Jackson also beginning to fire on all fronts after a slow start to the season. Whilst some have failed to hit their expectations, the question for Chelsea is now about getting strength in depth when it comes to their star-studded attack - and Si Phillips has claimed that Tel could be in their sights this summer after an internal discussion between club bosses.

Chelsea 'Internally Discuss' Move for Mathys Tel

Tel has been underused at Bayern in terms of his development

The report suggests that Chelsea have held internal talks about the potential signing of Bayern wonderkid Tel in the summer window.

Chelsea have been in the market for a striker to challenge Jackson for first-team minutes this summer, with Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and more being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of what promises to be a busy summer for the Blues.

Tel can play across the front line but has not been afforded too many opportunities in recent times with players such as Harry Kane and Leroy Sane in front of him in the pecking order. Bayern may not be willing to let the 19-year-old depart, but with Chelsea's transfer strategy being to sign young players with high potential, he could well be a key fixture for the club if a deal can be brokered.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =3rd Goals 7 4th Assists 5 =7th Shots Per Game 1.4 7th Dribbles Per Game 1.2 5th Match rating 6.76 =12th

Phillips further states that Saturday saw club chiefs talk internally about signing the Frenchman, and having been linked with a move to west London back in February, interest in the striker has heated up again and a move could be made for the starlet in the coming weeks.

The Blues are looking at players who can play in multiple positions to afford versatility and flexibility when it comes to tactical decisions and Tel, who has been described as a 'difference-maker', would fit the bill as someone who can play out wide or up front.

Bayern Haven't Started Tel Frequently

The attacker only made six starts in the Bundesliga this season

Tel was signed by Bayern in 2022 as a 17-year-old from French outfit Rennes, where he started out as a centre-back - but having strong agility and speed, he was moved to the forward line and hasn't looked back since after being called a 'role model' by Kane.

22 appearances in the Bundesliga in his first season for the club saw him notch five goals, and he bettered that tally this season with seven goals in 30 last time out. However, just six of those games were starts and despite boasting Champions League pedigree with 13 appearances already, the option to move ahead of Chelsea's stars in the pecking order could be an interesting option for the youngster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 16 goals in 68 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions.

He is yet to register an appearance for the French national team but with youth appearances in abundance, it could only be a matter of time until he makes the step forward into Didier Deschamps' set up.

