Highlights Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen are being discussed at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca was confirmed as the new manager earlier this week

Possible outgoings are also a priority for the club in the upcoming transfer window

Chelsea face plenty of decisions this summer regarding their playing squad ahead of a new era under Enzo Maresca. The former Leicester City boss was confirmed as the new manager at Stamford Bridge earlier this week and attention is already shifting to how they can strengthen in the upcoming transfer window.

As well as incomings, possible outgoings are also high on the agenda and Chelsea’s recruitment team face some big decisions over the coming months. One being their goalkeeper ranks, with Robert Sanchez and Dorse Petrovic currently at the club, while Kepa Arrizabalaga will also return from his loan spell at Real Madrid.

Despite their current options, the London club have been linked with a range of goalkeepers in recent weeks, including Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Las Palmas shot stopper Alvaro Valles.

Chelsea discuss goalkeeper targets

Two more names have been thrown into the mix

The shortlist seemingly extends beyond Ramsdale and Valles, as Burnley’s James Trafford and Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen are also being discussed by Chelsea’s hierarchy, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Trafford was part of the Burnley squad that got relegated last season, having started 28 of their 38 Premier League games. Jorgensen, on the other hand, is just 22 and has already earned 44 senior appearances for Villarreal since his promotion to the first team in January last year.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“Chelsea have discussed players like James Trafford and Filip Jorgensen in case they need to make a change. But also, Chelsea’s focus will be on outgoings. “It isn’t only about which names they’re going to bring in and which positions they’re going to strengthen.”

Jorgensen last signed a contract extension with Villarreal in 2022 and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027. Premier League rivals Wolves have also been linked with the Denmark youth international and Spanish outlet Relevo claim he has a €40 million release clause.

Trafford only joined Burnley last summer from Manchester City following an initial loan spell and he is also under contract until 2027. Liverpool, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to also be linked with the player this summer.

Trafford and Jorgensen 2023/24 comparison Player Stat James Trafford Filip Jorgensen League games 28 36 Clean sheets 2 6 Goals conceded 62 63 Stats courtesy of transfermrkt

Olise ‘settled’ at Palace despite exit rumours

Chelsea are among the clubs to be linked with the 22-year-old

Chelsea are just one of a few Premier League clubs rumoured to be interested in signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer. The 22-year-old spent time in the Blues’ academy prior to his step-up to senior football with Reading and later Palace.

According to football.london, Olise is understood to be settled at Selhurst Park and has positive feelings about the team’s progress under new manager Oliver Glasner. However, the article does note the player has big ambitions and could be tempted by a move if it’s the right fit.

Regardless, there will be stiff competition if he is to depart Palace this summer as Manchester United have also been heavily linked with the youngster. Injuries certainly hampered Olise’s 2023/24 campaign, but he still managed 10 goals and six assists in his 19 Premier League appearances last term.