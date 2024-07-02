Highlights Chelsea internally discussed signing Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier but are yet to start negotiations.

Beier is one of several striker targets for the Blues this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea eye Boca Juniors starlet Aaron Anselmino, who is keen on the Stamford Bridge switch.

Chelsea have ‘internally discussed’ signing Hoffenheim starlet Maximilian Beier but are yet to start negotiations for the German striker, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are targeting a striker signing this summer – according to Romano, the Blues have gathered information on several potential targets in recent weeks, including Beier.

The 21-year-old, who featured for Germany at Euro 2024, is facing interest from several English clubs this summer, including Manchester United.

Beier’s £25m release clause makes him an attainable option in the transfer market after the centre-forward has emerged as one of the most promising attackers in the Bundesliga last season.

In his debut full top-flight season, Beier scored 16 goals in 33 matches, helping Hoffenheim finish seventh in the table after a disappointing previous season.

Last year, the 21-year-old was also eyed by Liverpool, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who reported that Beier wants to leave Hoffenheim in the summer.

Premier League clubs could be looking to fulfil his wish this summer – both Chelsea and Manchester United are still looking for a centre-forward to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.

Chelsea Consider Several Strikers

Beier one of the names on the list

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Chelsea have asked for information on Beier recently, but are yet to start concrete negotiations for his move:

“Chelsea just asked for information about the release clause, how does it work, how the situation is on the player. “But Chelsea did the same with several strikers in recent weeks. So at the moment, it’s not a proper negotiation to sign Beier. It's just one of the names they discussed internally.”

Often compared to Thomas Müller for similar style of play, Beier made his Bundesliga debut for Hoffenheim in 2020, aged 17, and became the youngest-ever league debutant for the club.

Before returning for his first full season with the Bundesliga outfit, Beier spent two seasons on loan at Hannover in the second division, netting 15 goals in 68 appearances in all competitions and has been praised by Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen.

“Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well.”

The 21-year-old could become a part of Enzo Maresca’s revolution at Stamford Bridge this summer – Chelsea again seem to be the busiest club in the Premier League’s transfer market.

The Blues have already confirmed deals for centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and striker Omari Kellyman, while Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set to follow next.

Maximilian Beier Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 33 16 3 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Aaron Anselmino Set for Chelsea Move

Agreement with Boca yet to be reached

Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino has already agreed to join Chelsea this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He suggests Chelsea are now trying to reach an agreement with Boca for the promising 19-year-old, who signed a new deal with the Argentinian side earlier this year, valid until 2028.

Anselmino, who was eyed by Manchester United and Real Madrid previously, broke into Boca’s first team last year, where he played alongside former United defender Marcos Rojo.

In his first senior year with Boca Juniors, Anselmino went on to make 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-07-24.