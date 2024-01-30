Highlights Chelsea are discussing the possibility of signing a striker before the transfer deadline due to rumoured target Jhon Duran picking up an injury.

The injury to Duran has forced Chelsea to consider alternative targets, as they look to add extra firepower in their attack.

Financial restrictions have made it difficult for Chelsea to attract a top-quality striker, and it could even force them to sell players before Thursday's deadline.

Chelsea are internally 'discussing' the possibility of signing a striker before Thursday's transfer deadline, with the injury to Jhon Duran having rocked their plans, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Duran had been mentioned as a potential option for the two-time European champions, with the Colombian having fallen out of favour under Unai Emery at Aston Villa. However, with Duran expected to be out of action for some time, attention for Chelsea has switched to alternative targets, as they look to bring in extra firepower before the winter window slams shut.

And according to Romano, that is something which is being discussed by the Chelsea recruitment team.

Chelsea plan to sign Duran scuppered by injury blow

It was a transfer story that few people saw coming at the beginning of the window, but given the self-imposed financial restraints placed on big-spending Chelsea, it's one that would've made sense. Duran might not have hit the heights expected of him at Aston Villa, but the young striker still has bags of potential and might've been able to plug the gap up top.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were 'considering' a late move for Duran, who had been identified by their recruitment team as a potential option. That was scuppered though, after news broke the forward had picked up an injury that was going to keep him out of action for a couple of weeks at least.

Now, it's left Chelsea scratching around to see whether any alternative options are available in the final hours of the January window.

Alternative striker targets yet to catch Chelsea's eye

It's no surprise that Chelsea are pushing for a striker addition during the January window, given their woes in the final third so far this season. Only Manchester United have scored fewer goals than Chelsea in the top half of the Premier League, with the Blues' tally of 35 the second-lowest for clubs inside the top 10.

Karim Benzema had emerged as a potential target for Chelsea this month, with the Frenchman having struggled to adapt to life in the Saudi Pro League. It was suggested Benzema was looking for a route back to Europe, with journalist Paul Brown hinting Chelsea could prove an ideal landing spot for the one-time Real Madrid star.

However, for different reasons to the Duran deal, it also looks like a move for Benzema is off the table, because of the striker's extortionate wage demands.

Recognising Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are keen to add more goals to their attack before the deadline slams shut on Thursday, transfer guru Romano has questioned whether enough time remains in the window for Chelsea to identify, approach and sign their ideal target. Suggesting there are currently no negotiations ongoing between Chelsea and striker targets, the Italian journalist believes a move for a centre-forward at this late stage is unlikely.

On the current situation at Stamford Bridge, including an update on rumoured option Duran, Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“It was just an internal discussion between the directors, the owners and the managers to understand if Duran could be a good option, then he also got injured, so at the moment the situation is on complete standby. “I'm sure that they are also discussing other possibilities but at the moment they have not opened any negotiations or other talks, so let's see if in the final days, what they will decide to do.”

Chelsea still pondering Academy player sale

Part of the reason Chelsea haven't been able to attract a top-quality striker to the club this month is because of the financial restrictions limiting the west Londoners from spending big once again. Instead, the attention for Chelsea has focused on potential outgoings, with rumours about Conor Gallagher's future still making the headlines.

According to Jacob Steinberg, Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in the England international, with Spurs even tipped to make a late move in the remaining hours of the window. It's suggested Chelsea were after £50 million for Gallagher in the summer, which could prove to be a figure out of Spurs' reach.

Gallagher has 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and a sale makes sense for the Chelsea executives, as any money made from his departure would count as profit, given his status as an Academy graduate. But whether Tottenham - or any other suitor - can stump up the desired fee between now and Thursday remains an entirely different question.