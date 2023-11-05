Highlights Chelsea's lack of a proven top-flight goalscorer is hindering their performances at Stamford Bridge this season.

Journalist Paul Brown suggests Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be the "closest thing" to Blues legend Dider Drogba.

Mauricio Pochettino's side sit 11th in the Premier League after ten games this season.

Chelsea would be getting the “closest thing” to a Didier Drogba-type striker if they signed Everton centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with two other potential Premier League targets for the club.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues squad lacks a proven top-flight goalscorer as they continue their inconsistent start to the campaign in west London.

Chelsea have splashed the cash over the previous three transfer windows to compete with Europe’s best sides and bring silverware back to the club. But a season without continental football has started poorly, as Pochettino considers how to turn the side’s fortunes around as we edge closer to the winter transfer window.

Chelsea’s centre-forward options

It’s been another frustrating season for Chelsea, with their squad packed full of expensive talent having yet to gel almost two months into the campaign. Last season, a 12th-placed Premier League finish under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, coupled with a lack of success on the domestic trophy front, meant the Blues missed out on European football this term. And the club have so far failed to take advantage of their lighter schedule, having earned just 12 points after ten league fixtures, sitting 12th in the top-flight.

Chelsea’s problems come from their lack of an out-and-out goalscorer in the frontline, with Raheem Sterling leading the way with three Premier League strikes this season. Centre-forward Nicolas Jackson has struggled to adapt to English football since he arrived from Villarreal during the summer transfer window, hitting the back of the net just twice in the top flight. Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer have also bagged two goals in the league this term, with three other players producing one strike.

£52m summer signing Christopher Nkunku has failed to make a competitive appearance, having suffered a severe knee injury in pre-season. However, Pochettino has indicated the France international is close to a return and could make his debut following this month’s break for the remaining Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea officials believe Nkunku is the ‘missing piece’ in the Blues’ frontline. But Pochettino must consider his options before the winter window’s opening on 1st January, having seen his side spurn several goalscoring opportunities this season.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Brown has suggested that Everton’s Calvert-Lewin is the closest thing to a “battering ram centre-forward” in the vein of former Chelsea legend Drogba. The journalist also namedrops Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as suitable targets for the Stamford Bridge outfit, alongside the £100,000 per-week earner. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“It depends on what Pochettino wants from his striker, but I think Toney would be a really interesting signing for Chelsea. He is an established Premier League goalscorer, he's very ambitious, and his movement is good. I think he'd be interesting for them. If Chelsea want a Drogba-style striker, the closest thing to a battering ram centre forward like that in the Premier League is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in my opinion, but it depends on what Pochettino wants. I think Toney would be a better fit for them. There are other strikers out there, too. I doubt Watkins would leave Aston Villa, but he's another one that I'm sure Chelsea would be interested in, should he ever become available. I think it's clear that Chelsea needed a proven goalscorer, and that's the kind of striker they should be targeting.”

Chelsea striker targets

With the January transfer window’s opening two months away, Chelsea will be considering their options in the market and could potentially make a mid-season move for another striker. According to 90min, the Blues have watched Feyenoord centre-forward Santiago Gimenez in recent weeks as they consider making a play for the Mexico international.

However, the report claims that every major Premier League side has scouted and been impressed with the attacker this season. Amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, Feyenoord would demand a record fee for an Eredivisie player, which currently stands at the €100m (£87m) outlay Manchester United spent on Ajax winger Antony in 2022.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that Chelsea could be keen to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or Brentford’s Toney in 2024. The Italian journalist claims it could be difficult to prise the former away from the reigning Serie A champions mid-season and suggests that Toney may be the more realistic option.

Romano also indicates that Chelsea could look to make a centre-back addition during the winter window as Pochettino aims to bolster his options in the new year.

