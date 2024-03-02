Highlights Chelsea salvaged a draw with a late Axel Disasi goal against Brentford, but Pochettino faces mounting pressure from unhappy supporters.

Sloppy defending allowed Brentford to capitalize, with Wissa's stunning bicycle kick putting Chelsea in trouble.

Fans called for Pochettino's dismissal before Chelsea's equaliser, signalling turmoil at the club.

Chelsea had to come from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with pressure mounting on Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino. Supporters could be heard protesting his tenure during the match.

In a must-win Premier League game for both sides, it was the visitors who struck first in the first half. Malo Gusto whipped in a delightful cross, with Nicolas Jackson rising highest to meet the ball and head home from close range.

Brentford's players looked lost during the first half, but they returned for the second period looking the much sharper side. Sloppy defending from Chelsea allowed their opponents back into the game, as a mix-up between goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović and Axel Disasi gave Mads Roerslev the opportunity to pounce.

Wissa bicycle kick put Brentford in front

Fans turned on Pochettino soon after

Chelsea did have a chance to retake the lead, but Cole Palmer, the Blues' standout player this season, squandered an excellent opportunity from close range. And that proved to be costly.

Just after the hour mark, Brentford broke forward at speed and played the ball out to the left. A cross into the box ricocheted up into the air, with Chelsea players aimlessly staring at the ball.

That gave Wissa a window to strike, as the forward executed a fantastic bicycle kick. With the ball dropping down, Wissa launched his body into the air, making excellent contact to send the ball past Petrovic.

That elicited despair in the Chelsea end of the ground, with supporters turning on manager Pochettino. Chants demanding him to be sacked could be heard, with supporters clearly unhappy with what they were watching.

Fortunately, Disasi was on hand to rescue a point for the Blues, as he attoned for his previous error by heading home a late equaliser. Nevertheless, the unsavory scenes during the game show that all is not well at the west London club.

Pochettino not worried about fan reaction

Coach doesn't 'feel the love' right now

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was quizzed about the reaction from Chelsea fans after Brentford got their second of the day. Per Nizaar Kinsella, the coach said that he had work to do in order to get them back on his side.

"I am not worried. We need to accept this relationship. Someone asked me, do you feel the love from the fans? No. You need to build the relationship and you build the relationship through winning games. I won't ask for nothing, I will continue to work and change this perception."

Only improved performances and results will ensure that Pochettino retains his job, with Saturday's result only increasing tension at Stamford Bridge after the Blues' Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool. They are back in action next against Newcastle on Monday 11th March, with three points vital if Chelsea want to mount a late charge to qualify for Europe.