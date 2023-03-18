Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kanté and Enzo Fernández could form a really dynamic partnership at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The former has recovered from his hamstring injury, which required surgery, and is one player Graham Potter could start alongside the Blues' record signing going forward.

Chelsea news — N'Golo Kanté

Kanté, who's missed most of the season because of the above, is out of contract this summer. However, it looks like the 31-year-old will put pen to paper on a new deal.

At the end of February, journalist Simon Phillips informed GIVEMESPORT that there is now an expectation that Kanté will sign a contract extension.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea from Leicester City in a £30m deal back in 2016, as reported by BBC Sport.

Since arriving at the west London club, he's won multiple honours, including both the Premier League and Champions League.

What has Paul Brown said about N'Golo Kanté, Enzo Fernández, and Chelsea?

Brown has described Kanté's return as "huge" and thinks the France international and Fernández could form quite the partnership in the middle of the park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think having him around and playing on a regular basis would be huge for Chelsea, pretty much whoever he plays with. But certainly those two, I think, would be a really dynamic little partnership."

Can N'Golo Kanté and Enzo Fernández complement each other?

When you look at what each player brings to the table, then yes, easily.

Kanté is, of course, a very good ball-winner. For example, he made 2.3 tackles per league game last season. Other than Kenedy, who only featured in one match, no player in the Blues' squad managed to record a higher average, according to WhoScored.

As for Fernández​​​​​​​, who cost Chelsea £107m when he joined from Benfica in January (also via BBC Sport), he's an exceptional passer of the ball. You only have to look at his assist for Kai Havertz's goal against Leicester City last weekend to realise that.

Ultimately, while Kanté defends for Chelsea, Fernández​​​​​​​ can create and attack. In theory, it could be the perfect combo. A partnership consisting of the £137m duo has the potential to be a well-balanced one.

Potter just has to hope that Kanté can remain fit. And if the former Leicester man does, then Chelsea could have a midfield that not too many teams in the Premier League are going to want to play against.