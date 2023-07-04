Chelsea selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku this summer could open up a striker spot in Mauricio Pochettino's squad, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues have already signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but Jones does not think he will be their first-choice centre-forward this upcoming season and has suggested that another No.9 could arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku

With there being a possibility that Aubameyang and Lukaku will not be at Chelsea after the transfer window, Pochettino may need to recruit one more striker.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT last month that Aubameyang is "almost certain" to depart west London this summer.

As for Lukaku, according to The Sun, Chelsea are prepared to let the 30-year-old go but only on a permanent deal.

He spent last season out on loan at Inter Milan, but it appears that the Blues are unwilling to sanction a temporary move again.

What has Dean Jones said about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea?

Jones thinks Aubameyang and Lukaku leaving Chelsea would create space for another striker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "We're looking at a situation where Aubameyang and Lukaku might not be at Chelsea next season, so it does look like there'll be another squad spot opening up for a forward.

"There is [Christopher] Nkunku who you could bring in potentially as a false 9 or a different type of centre-forward. Nicolas Jackson, he will be used, but I don't think the plan is for him to be the every week No.9."

Should Chelsea sign a new striker if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku depart?

Yes. While the west London club have brought in Jackson, he is still quite inexperienced. The Senegal international has just turned 22 and only made 34 appearances in La Liga during his time with Villarreal, as per Transfermarkt.

Expecting him to fire Chelsea back into the top four in his first season in England sounds a bit unrealistic. The likelihood is that he will need time to adapt.

Whether the Premier League outfit do go out and buy another No.9, though, remains to be seen, while it is also not quite clear what will happen with Aubameyang and Lukaku.

Aubameyang, who cost Chelsea £10m, and Lukaku, who was bought for around £97m (via Sky Sports), both seem to be on the market. But there does not appear to be too many suitors out there at the moment, at least for the latter anyway.