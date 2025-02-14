Chelsea's poor Premier League form continued on Friday night as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Brighton. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh were enough for Fabian Hurzeler's side to take all three points and secure their second consecutive victory over the Blues after knocking them out of the FA Cup in their last meeting.

Enzo Maresca's men made a promising start to the Premier League season, with the Italian's appointment seemingly bringing stability to Stamford Bridge that had been sorely lacking since the Todd Boehly/Clearlake takeover. There was even talk of the Londoners having an outside chance of winning the Premier League as Man City floundered. However, the loss to the Seagulls means they are on a run of just two wins in nine league games and are at risk of dropping out of the top four.

There were several who let themselves down on the night, but two in particular have been spotlighted for their continued disappointing form.

Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho's Performances Slammed By Chelsea Fans

The wingers failed to make an impression

Despite the defeat in the FA Cup last time out, Maresca opted to keep three of his front four the same for the league meeting and handed Pedro Neto a chance on the left-flank in place of Jadon Sancho after his disappointing display. However, the Englishman was brought on in the early stages due to an injury to Noni Madueke, and both had the chance to make up for their lacklustre efforts just six days ago.

Those hopes were soon dashed, though, as the former Wolves man produced a lifeless display, while Sancho did nothing to suggest he was benefitting from the freedom he was supposed to have had after leaving Manchester United.

Combined, the wingers managed just two shots at goal (both from Neto), two key passes, and one big chance. They were also incredibly wasteful with the ball at their feet, losing possession 24 times in total while completing 3/11 dribbles and winning just 4/18 duels.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has registered one Premier League assist in his last 16 games.

As a result of the £260,000-per-week pair's horror show on the South Coast, fans were quick to take to social media in order to vent their frustrations.

"Pedro Neto, Sancho, I’ve no words," one fan said in dismay, while another added "Neto, Sancho, and Nkunku are out here moving like League One players."

A third stated that: "Neto and Sancho both been really poor all season too," while a fourth slammed the options out wide at Maresca's disposal by saying: "Sancho, Neto, Madueke are terrible winger options."

This was only made worse by the quality of Mitoma's first goal, which Jamie Carragher described as 'Messi-like' on commentary. The finish prompted one fan to remark:"A flop" Kaoru Mitoma has more goals for Brighton in the Premier League than Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Nkunku, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto combined this season in 2025."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/02/2025.