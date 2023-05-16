Chelsea duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech will "100%" leave Stamford Bridge this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Both players have been on the fringes at the Blues this season and now look set to depart west London.

Chelsea transfer news — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech

Last month, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook also told GIVEMESPORT that Aubameyang would be leaving Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

The striker has made just five starts in the Premier League this term, as per Transfermarkt.

As for Ziyech, according to Football Insider, Paris Saint-Germain plan to sign the winger when the transfer window reopens after failing to land him in January.

Like Aubameyang, Ziyech has failed to gain game time, too, managing just one more start in the top flight than his team-mate (also via Transfermarkt).

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech and Chelsea?

Romano says Chelsea will make both Aubameyang and Ziyech available for transfer this summer.

When asked if there are any players he thinks will definitely leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the Italian journalist said to GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, for Aubameyang, 100%. For Ziyech, 100%. Both of them know that Chelsea will put them on the market, so both of them are going to leave the club."

Who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea?

Chelsea may not actually need to replace Ziyech. He's barely been used this term and the Blues already have several players who can play out wide.

January signings Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are just a couple of options, while there's also Raheem Sterling.

It's a little bit different with Aubameyang, though. While he's also been on the periphery, the 33-year-old is still the only recognised centre-forward in Chelsea's squad who's proven.

Despite not being able to deliver in the current campaign, most managers would still want a natural option like him in their squad. Therefore, if Aubameyang does depart as expected, the Premier League outfit will surely need to bring in a new number nine.

That could come in the form of Napoli's Victor Osimhen, with The Guardian reporting that Chelsea are keen to make him part of their rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino.

It remains to be seen which striker Chelsea end up bringing in. But one thing that does look clear is the future of Aubameyang and Ziyech, who cost the Blues £10m and £33m respectively, according to Sky Sports. Barring a sensational twist, the two attackers won't be playing their football in west London next season.