Chelsea remain interested in striking a deal with Juventus for the services of centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic at Stamford Bridge, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti indicates to GIVEMESPORT how much the Bianconeri would demand to sell the striker.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to bolster his Blues squad in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news – Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea have already added two forwards this summer, as Pochettino aims to resolve the side’s goalscoring issues that resulted in a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

RB Leipzig and France’s Christopher Nkunku and Villarreal centre-forward Nicolas Jackson have signed to add some firepower and the fulcrum of the Blues’ attack.

However, the former has been ruled out of action for an ‘extended period’ following knee surgery after sustaining an injury in Chelsea’s pre-season friendly with Borussia Dortmund in Chicago last week.

Therefore, Pochettino is once again limited on attacking options, having seen Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club during the transfer window.

ESPN claims that Chelsea are mulling over a move for Juventus’ Vlahovic, who could be part of negotiations that see Romelu Lukaku go the other way.

However, according to The Guardian, the likelihood of a move for the 23-year-old is fading due to Pochettino being ‘unconvinced’ over the Serbian marksman.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea’s interest in Vlahovic remains and that the Serie A star would be an “unbelievable signing” for the Blues.

But Galetti claims that, contrary to reports saying the latter, the Blues are still weighing up the prospect of signing Vlahovic, with the Italian club demanding a fee around £35m plus Lukaku to let him leave.

What has Galetti said about Chelsea and Vlahovic?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “In the last few days, some reports claim that Chelsea aren’t interested in Vlahovic.

“But based on my info, the situation is a bit different because Chelsea made an offer to Juventus for Vlahovic, putting €25m [£22m] on the table with add-ons included, plus Lukaku and cash.

“So, Chelsea are interested in Vlahovic, but after the last round of talks with Juventus, distance remains because the Bianconeri immediately rejected a bid of €25m, which is not considered enough by the Italian club that asks for around €40m [£35m] in addition to the Belgian striker to let do Vlahovic go.”

What next for Chelsea this summer?

With 1st of September drawing ever closer, Chelsea are still in the market to make additions to Pochettino’s squad.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues are on good terms with Brighton & Hove Albion in the transfer market, despite their prolonged pursual of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is set to join the Blues despite Liverpool seeing a £111m bid accepted for his services

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has reported that Chelsea's move for Leeds United and United States midfielder Tyler Adams has broken down, after the parties were unable to agree on terms.