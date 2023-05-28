Chelsea have been in contact with the agents of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as the Stamford Bridge outfit identify their striker targets for the summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Incoming Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino will look to bolster his centre-forward options ahead of next season.

Chelsea transfer news – Dusan Vlahovic

According to reports in Italy (via Football Italia), Chelsea haven’t contacted Juventus about the possibility of signing Vlahovic yet.

The striker is not officially on the market but the Bianconeri are willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old, with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested in securing a deal for the marksman.

In February, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the west London outfit had a “real opportunity” to bring the former Fiorentina man to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has reported that Chelsea have made Napoli and Nigeria number nine Victor Osimhen their top transfer target, with the Blues being in a stronger financial position than Manchester United to meet his £125m asking price.

Galetti believes that Vlahovic is another name on Chelsea’s shortlist alongside Osimhen and indicates the Juventus star could cost the club somewhere in the region of £70m.

What has Galetti said about Chelsea and Vlahovic?

When speaking about Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “There are other names on the list including Dusan Vlahovic.

“The chances that the striker will leave Juventus at the end of the season are increasingly growing also due to the extra football situation of the Bianconeri.

“Juventus have already set the price tag to let him go at around €80m (close to £70m).

“At the moment, there has been no contact between the two clubs, but only between Chelsea and Vlahovic’s agents.”

Would Vlahovic be a good signing for Chelsea?

Vlahovic, described as "scary" by journalist Carlo Garganese, would improve Chelsea’s options in the striker department, whether he became a prolific centre-forward or not.

The Blues’ only out-and-out centre-forward options at the time of writing are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana and the injured Armando Broja, none of whom have been prolific this term.

Having registered less than 20 goal contributions before Sunday's visit of AC Milan, Vlahovic hasn't been as productive as Osimhen in terms of output in the final third.

But with the 21-cap Serbia international set to cost around £55m less than the Napoli star, co-chairman Todd Boehly may feel it would be sensible to bank that extra cash to focus on bolstering the squad elsewhere.

Therefore, a move for Vlahovic at Stamford Bridge is a distinct possibility at the time of writing.