Chelsea are just one of the Premier League clubs rumoured to hold an interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer and those battling for his signature have now discovered what it will take to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

Eze has been a standout performer for his club following his move from Queens Park Rangers four years ago. In total for Palace, he has scored 26 goals and registered 17 assists in a little over 120 appearances across all competitions.

His form in the second half of the 2023/24 season caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate and not only earned him a call-up to the provisional training squad, but the 25-year-old was also selected for the final 26 heading to Germany for Euro 2024. A 62-minute showing in the Three Lions’ friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this week was enough to convince Southgate of his potential.

Chelsea Discover Eze Price

£60m release clause

Eze only extended his contract with Palace in November last year and his new deal runs until the summer of 2027, suggesting it was always going to take a significant fee to poach him from the London club. Now, the Daily Mail are reporting the player has a £60m release clause which could rise by a further £8m with add-ons.

If Eze is to play a key part at the Euros for England, Palace’s task of keeping a hold of their star man will become increasingly difficult. Chelsea are among the clubs reported to be keen on signing the player – dubbed "brilliant" by manager Oliver Glasner – while Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League stats 2023/24 Stat Appearances 27 Goals 11 Assists 4 Minutes played 2,284

According to The Athletic, Chelsea hope to strengthen their attacking ranks ahead of a new era under manager Enzo Maresca. The article claims Eze, along with his Palace teammate Michael Olise, are both of interest to the club’s hierarchy.

Chelsea confirm first summer signing

Tosin Adarabioyo has officially completed his move

Chelsea have already wrapped up their first piece of business ahead of the summer transfer window with the acquisition of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham. The club confirmed the deal on Friday morning and the player has signed a four-year deal that begins on July 1.

Adarabioyo had been closely linked with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, but it was Chelsea who ultimately won the race to land his signature. Amid the interest from other clubs, speaking to chelseafc.com, the 26-year-old explained why he chose to stay in West London.

He told the club website:

“Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there. I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

Over the course of four seasons at Fulham, the defender made 132 appearances across all competitions and scored five goals in that time. Last term, he made 20 Premier League appearances for his club and scored twice.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.