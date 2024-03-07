Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is facing a season-defining rest of March at Chelsea.

Reports Chelsea are already pursuing Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi are incorrect.

Todd Boehly could look at likes of Hansi Flick, Eddie Howe and Julen Lopetegui if he decides to sack Pochettino.

Chelsea are fully focused on a strong FA Cup run and trying to finish the season in a European spot.

There is a desire to make things work with manager Mauricio Pochettino then assess his long-term future this summer. This has always been the plan.

Mauricio Pochettino Faces Season-Defining Chelsea Period

That said, nothing is entirely set in stone with key games against Newcastle in the Premier League and Leicester City in the FA Cup. These feel season-defining in many ways. Reaching a semi-final will be a big boost and beating Newcastle will just about keep Chelsea in with a shout of a top-six finish.

Chelsea can simultaneously want to back Pochettino and also have a succession plan in case he departs. In fact, this is normal. It prevents a significant gap between managers and ensures continuity.

And this isn't only done during times of uncertainty. Brighton, who want to keep Roberto De Zerbi, are still discussing his replacements so if the day comes that he does leave they are also not left in managerial limbo.

Pochettino is well aware of the importance of getting some form of European football this season, both in football and financial terms. Chelsea's owners also know it will be a lot easier to sign an elite striker like Victor Osimhen with it.

The idea that Chelsea are already pursuing De Zerbi or Ruben Amorim to replace Pochettino is incorrect to my understanding. There is natural appreciation for both, but neither name is an active target as it stands.

Sporting's Amorim was briefly considered before Graham Potter and is expected to be in demand this summer.

De Zerbi has also been linked with multiple vacancies, including Liverpool. And some may argue he would be well set up to walk into Chelsea given the volume of Brighton hires already at the club, and the forthcoming arrival of Sam Jewell.

But it's understood if Chelsea make a change of manager they will move in a different direction. De Zerbi also is not thought to be looking at a potential Chelsea move as a priority.

Chelsea Could Target Flick, Lopetegui or Howe

Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui could be looked at, and even 46-year-old Eddie Howe should he leave Newcastle.

Julian Nagelsmann did not impress Chelsea at interview because he didn't buy into the process. Instead, the former Bayern and current Germany boss expected a 'procession' to the job, whilst Chelsea preferred to take their time and speak to multiple candidates. Nagelsmann is expected to go back into club football after Euro 2024, but I would be surprised if Chelsea felt he was the right fit should they need a new boss.

Win percentage in managerial career Manager Win % Mauricio Pochettino 48.35 Hansi Flick 49.88 Julen Lopetegui 57.07 Eddie Howe 42.86 Statistics correct as of 07-03-24

A Thomas Tuchel return is also unlikely, even though the current Bayern boss is a free agent this summer. Tuchel's return would prove very popular amongst the fanbase, but his exit in September 2022 was down to not being deemed a strategic or personality fit rather than based on football reasons alone.

Behdad Eghbali, in particular, would need to change his mind on Tuchel and tweak the highly collaborative model to suit Tuchel's needs and style. It's not thought this will happen.

There is some talk of a Jose Mourinho return as well, which would be another PR win, but several of Chelsea's hierarchy feel the move could back-fire in the long term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino ranks 12th in terms of Points Per Game this season for current Premier League managers

Chelsea Manager Rumours Disrespectful to Pochettino

Generally, there is a lot of talk about who the next Chelsea manager might be, but at this stage it's all a bit disrespectful to Pochettino. He understands Chelsea's form and league position puts him in a perilous position, and probably accepts he would be gone if Roman Abramovich was still in charge. But for now, he still has a chance against Newcastle and Leicester to prove he is the right manager for the job.

The fanbase are increasingly turning against Pochettino, though, and that's a worry and something Potter never really recovered from.

Chelsea's entire project hinges on stability, which is perhaps why the owners want to give Pochettino as much time as possible, but football is a results-driven business and Pochettino will know 11th place, regardless of injuries and young players developing, isn't good enough.

It feels like a big March ahead in which Pochettino will hope to silence his doubters, and Chelsea's owners will decide based on how it goes whether they can wait until the end of the season to appraise the Argentine or be forced to move things forward.

