Chelsea are edging closer to an agreement with Manchester United for the signing of Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports News.

The England international is expected to leave Old Trafford before tonight's 11pm deadline after falling down the pecking order under Erik Ten Hag, despite making amends with the boss following their feud last season.

Talks had been held between the two Premier League giants about a potential swap deal involving Sancho and Raheem Sterling, but talks are now progressing on a separate deal that would see the former Borussia Dortmund star head to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Edging Towards Sancho Agreement

Loan and permanent deals discussed

With Sancho looking to leave the club, Chelsea have emerged as the most likely destination for him to land and there have been further talks between INEOS and Clearlake about a deal.

United would prefer to see Sancho leave permanently, however there is the possibility that a loan deal could be sanctioned with nothing off the table currently. Sterling has been mooted as a possible makeweight but while the Reds are open to his arrival they are not pushing for it and are instead focusing on getting Sancho out before the 11pm deadline.

"Hang on to your seat here. Inevitably it involves Chelsea. "Edging closer to an agreement with Manchester United we're hearing over the signing of Jadon Sancho. There has been further talks, permanent and loan options still on the table. Ideally, what we understand, is Chelsea need to offload players. Raheem Sterling is one of a number of players to have been offered. "While United remain open to the idea of Sterling joining, they're not actively pursuing it. Their focus is on Sancho and they don't need to replace him, we understand, if he were to leave."

Chelsea are looking to offload a host of players before the deadline with Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell also told they have no future at the club, while the Blues are looking at trying to bring in Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney to bolster their attack despite deals being agreed with Al-Ahli for both strikers earlier in the day.