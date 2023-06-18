Chelsea don’t have a “concrete” interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at Stamford Bridge at the moment, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to build a squad in his own mould ahead of his first campaign with the Blues next season.

Chelsea transfer news – Emi Martinez

According to journalist Simon Phillips, people inside Chelsea would like the club to try and sign Martinez, who has enjoyed another impressive campaign with Aston Villa.

The same reporter indicates that members of the Blues staff recommended the World Cup winner before the end of the season as the west London outfit look to clarify their goalkeeper situation.

And transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Martinez could leave Villa Park if the right offer arrives for him this summer.

However, according to Sky Sports (via The Mirror), Pochettino intends to stick with stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga as his first choice between the posts at Stamford Bridge.

With the Spaniard set to remain with Chelsea, Romano has revealed that the Premier League giants expect Edouard Mendy to leave the club this summer, with French side’s showing an interest in his signature.

And the transfer expert has revealed that he doesn’t have any updates on Chelsea’s pursuit of Martinez but has suggested that it could be worth waiting to see if the situation changes later in the transfer window.

What has Romano said about Chelsea and Martinez?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “On Martinez, at the moment, I don't have any updates. It's not concrete at this stage. Let's see if something will change later in the window.”

Would Martinez be a good signing for Chelsea?

Martinez, described as “world-class” by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Villa, helping the West Midlands giants qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.

The £100,000 per-week earner kept an impressive 13 clean sheets in 36 Premier League appearances, conceding only 38 goals as the Villans achieved a seventh-place finish.

And the 6 foot 5 Argentina international has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.87 for his displays in the top flight this term, ranking him as the third-best-performing player in Unai Emery’s squad, indicating that he is a vital part of the Spanish head coach’s plans.

Therefore, a deal for Martinez is unlikely to come cheap as Villa look to cling on to their best talent.

However, the stopper could always be a viable option for Pochettino if the South American decides to move on in the coming weeks.