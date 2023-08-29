Chelsea’s interest in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe does have substance, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed their chances of making a deal happen, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

He wouldn’t be the first player to make the move between the two clubs this summer.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

It’s not often you see players move between London rivals during the transfer window, especially two huge clubs in Chelsea and Arsenal. However, Arsenal have tested the waters over the last year, managing to bring in Kai Havertz and Jorginho. It could now be Chelsea’s turn to attempt to raid another capital club, with MailOnline claiming that the Blues are considering a move for Arsenal’s Smith Rowe.

The England international struggled for game time last season and has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. As per FBref, Smith Rowe failed to start a Premier League game last term, playing a total of 172 minutes. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Arsenal academy graduate was considering a departure before the window closes, and he certainly fits the profile of player Chelsea have been looking to buy recently. The west London club appear to be in the market for a new attacking midfielder, and their recruitment has been heavily focused on signing younger stars.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Chelsea’s potential pursuit of the Arsenal star.

What has Jones said about Chelsea’s interest in Arsenal’s Smith Rowe?

Jones has suggested that there is substance in the links between Chelsea and Smith Rowe this summer. The journalist adds, however, that Arsenal should not be cashing in on the 23-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There is substance to the Smith-Rowe link but as of Tuesday morning when we are talking about this, sources are keen to point out it is very early days for this one and that nothing is taking off just yet. Chelsea are profiling so many players of this type, but his role at Arsenal has led them towards the idea of actually testing the water with an offer. I'm not sure how far they will actually get with it. I know he doesn't seem to have a prominent role at Arsenal but selling him to a rival makes little sense and Arteta has taken him on as a bit of a personal side project at times, in hope he can truly unlock something special in him. This is a very good player that Arsenal should not be cashing in on. Chelsea are looking at it in hope more than expectation but this has been such a strange summer that it might be worth a try—you never know!"

Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal stats Appearances 97 Goals 18 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 2 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Chelsea?

Smith Rowe, who is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, certainly isn’t the only name Chelsea are looking at before the window slams shut on Friday. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are interested in signing Lyon youngster Bradley Barcola. The French talent fits the profile the Blues are looking for this summer, but Romano confirms they could face some competition from Paris Saint-Germain. We could see a busy end to the transfer window from Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino looks to get another deal over the line.