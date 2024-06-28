Highlights Chelsea have enquired about signing Nottingham Forest's Murillo as they seek another centre-back.

Chelsea have enquired about signing Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as they look to add one more centre-back to their squad this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Murillo enjoyed an impressive breakout season for Forest, making 32 appearances in all competitions as the Reds secured their Premier League safety, despite a points deduction. This form has prompted interest from a number of top clubs, including the aforementioned Chelsea, as well as Liverpool and Arsenal.

Romano has revealed that Chelsea have initiated contact with Forest over a potential deal, posing the question of what fee the Midlands club are looking for, but are yet to make a concrete offer. It's understood that the Blues are in the market for one more central defensive option, to add to their already stacked cohort in this area.

Romano: Chelsea Are Interested in Murillo

The defender has been described as a 'fantastic talent'

Arriving last summer from Corinthians in a deal worth an initial €12 million, Murillo excelled in the latter half of last season under Nuno Espirito Santo. Starting in 32 of Forest's Premier League games, the 21-year-old Brazilian became a staple at the heart of their defence, comfortably operating in either a back three or back four, and was desrcibed by Nuno as a "fantastic talent" in April.

Now, a number of top clubs are said to be interested in signing the player, with transfer specialist Romano revealing on playback that Chelsea have taken initial steps in potentially negotiating with Forest over a deal.

He said:

"We had rumours from Brazil about Chelsea. What I can say is that Chelsea asked for information on Murillo, just asking how the situation of the player was in terms of negotiation, potential negotiation conditions, the asking price and all this stuff. "But at the moment, Chelsea have not presented any bid. They have not started any concrete negotiations. So just asking about the situation of Murillo, because there is a possibility for Chelsea to add one more centre-back after closing Tosin Adarabioyo, but at the moment, it is not something advanced."

The departure of Thiago Silva after the veteran's contract expired left a vacancy in the middle of Chelsea's back-line that the club may be looking to fill with two figures. Tosin arrived on a free transfer from Fulham, joining the likes of Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile as central defensive options. While Trevoh Chalobah could be forced into a Stamford Bridge exit, adding Murillo to this group of players would provide Enzo Maresca with extensive depth in this position.

Murillo's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Assists 2 Tackles Per 90 1.61 Interceptions Per 90 1.19 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.23 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.87

Chelsea Eyeing Another Young Centre-back

The Blues are interested in Aaron Anselmino

Convincing Murillo to move to west London with so many players already at the club in his position may be a difficult task, and may result in the club's hierarchy taking a different approach to finding their fifth centre-back. Chelsea are said to be 'on a mission' to sign Argentine wonderkid Aaron Anselmino, who would likely be more satisfied with a developmental role.

The 19-year-old reportedly has a release clause of £20 million and would likely be attracted to a move to Chelsea. Described as a 'special talent' by analyst Ben Mattinson, the likes of AC Milan and Manchester United are also said to be interested, so the Blues will have to move quickly to land one of South America's biggest up-and-coming talents.

