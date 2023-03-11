Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is nearing a return to action and could form a 'sexy partnership' with Enzo Fernandez, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's not been a successful campaign for Chelsea so far under Graham Potter, but the return of Kante could help transform their midfield.

Chelsea news - N'Golo Kante

Kante has now returned to training after a lengthy layoff, with the Evening Standard predicting that he should become available for first-team action at some point in March.

The 31-year-old has missed over 30 games so far this season after suffering an injury back in August, shortly after the season had started.

Considering Chelsea have spent £544.81m over the last two transfer windows, you wouldn't expect the return of Kante, who is lacking match fitness, to be so important.

The £30m (via BBC) midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, so the next few months will be crucial for Kante to prove his fitness and earn himself an extension.

However, the MailOnline has recently reported that a three-year deal for Kante is close, but a new contract is yet to be officially confirmed.

Potter will be hoping a partnership of Kante and Fernandez is what Chelsea need to turn their season around. Kante may be able to get the best out of Fernandez, who is yet to set the world alight since his £107m move from Benfica.

What has Brown said about Kante and Fernandez?

With Kante edging closer to a return to action, Brown believes a partnership of the French midfielder and Fernandez will be 'pretty sexy'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Kante and Fernandez would be a pretty sexy partnership, wouldn't it really? I think they have traits that go together, one a bit more used to sitting in Enzo, and Kante who likes to go and roam, win it and press.

"I think that'd be quite a dynamic little partnership."

Can a midfield partnership of Kante and Fernandez work?

Earning £157,500 a week, Fernandez hasn't made the impact many Chelsea fans would have hoped for since joining the club.

Fernandez hasn't been poor by any means, but Chelsea are struggling as a team, which hasn't helped his cause. The Argentine midfielder is currently averaging 10.6 passes into the final-third per 90 minutes, the highest in Chelsea's squad this season, as per FBref.

The 21-year-old is also averaging more progressive passes per 90 than any other player and could be the ideal player to sit deep and play alongside Kante.

Kante is well-known for his work rate and ball-winning ability, so it could be an interesting partnership that could help push Chelsea up the Premier League table.