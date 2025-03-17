The new 32-team tournament takes place in North America this summer, with the Blues drawn against Leon (Mexico), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia).

The west Londoners' tournament starts on June 14 against Leon at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will run until June 13 if they make the final.

West Londoners May Boast Summer Windfall

Lucrative winnings on offer for clubs involved in competition

Chelsea are placing a high priority on the tournament not just due to the prestige of winning it, but the finances on offer. Clubs will each get a share of a $1billion prize pool and UEFA entrants are expected to get the biggest share. The winner will receive over $100million and potentially as high as $150million (£120million).

“We have a fantastic motivation [to win the Club World Cup],” said Maresca. “That’s what you need to see it as, as a source of motivation. As I’ve told you before, when you’re at Chelsea, your goal is to win as much as you can. And when we’re there, that will be one of our goals: to try to win it.

“I’m happy, especially because it’s a tournament that brings together the 32 top teams [in the world]. It’s pretty exciting to take part in such a huge competition. And you also have the opportunity to face other top coaches and some world-class teams.

“We were there in North America last summer, and it’s pretty great. There were many fans there and it’s an opportunity for them to come to watch us and for us to meet them. So, there’s no doubt that it will be a great occasion."

“And playing against Flamengo in the group stage, the Brazilian fans are great to watch because they are cheerful, they are entertaining. So, with their culture and our culture coming together, hopefully we’ll be able to ensure that the people who come to watch the game at the stadium have a great time.

“[Our group] has Mexico, Brazil, Tunisia and England – four different cultures coming together. It will likely bring unique moments compared to those we would typically experience here in Europe."

“It’s special because I know a lot of the people at Chelsea, a club that really welcomed me,” added Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis, who spent 2014/15 with Chelsea winning the Premier League and League Cup. “I had the chance to win two important titles. The fans gave me a warm welcome and were fantastic with me, as well as the club staff, and I have a lot of friends there.

"That’s the best part. As a coach, it’s not the same as it is as a player when you come up against a former team. We are always fully focused on doing a good job to have everything ready for the players so that they can feel comfortable on the pitch and put in a good performance because Chelsea really are an excellent team, one of the best in Europe, their style of play is one of the best in Europe.

"They look to dominate, get on the ball, gain a foothold in the game, press high. So, they will certainly cause us problems.”

Palmer Expected to Shine in New Tournament

Talisman currently out of action thanks to sustaining muscle injury

Maresca is backing Cole Palmer to have an impact at the tournament. The Chelsea midfielder is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, with a scan taking place on Monday to determine the severity.

Palmer hasn’t scored or assisted in his last seven Premier League games, but the 22-year-old does have 14 goals and six assists in all competitions this campaign.

“I’ve said it more than once,” said Maresca. “Cole Palmer is up there with the very best, top players who can produce something at any moment, create something out of nothing. He wasn’t with me on the USA tour last summer, so it will also be a chance for him to experience the environment there and to introduce himself to North America.”

Chelsea are anticipating a busy summer, knowing the Premier League season will begin soon after the Club World Cup finishes. That’s why they have lined up some transfer business early, with deals agreed for Sporting pair Dario Essugo and Geovany Quenda to join in 2025 and 2026 respectively. A series of outgoings are also expected to both find a new No.9 and balance the books.

