Highlights 17-year-old Brazilian talent Estevao Willian will be joining Chelsea from Palmeiras.

Willian has received praise for his performances in Brazil and internationally, drawing comparisons to Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Despite competition, Willian is determined to succeed at Chelsea and make a mark in the Premier League.

Chelsea have a rich history with Brazilian players, and have recently stepped up their efforts to sign some of the best young talent from the South American nation. The likes of Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, Angelo Gabriel are just some of the Brazil natives to make the move to Stamford Bridge, and now, Estevao Willian will be joining them in west London.

Chelsea's Agreement to Sign Estevao Willian

As announced by the English club itself, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the 17-year-old player, as well as with his club Palmeiras, on a transfer to Great Britain in the summer of 2025, when he turns 18.

Although the cost of the deal has not been officially revealed, several reports indicate that BlueCo have spent a sum of £29m, to which could be added various bonuses, more or less easily attainable, which could bring the total cost of the transfer to £56m. Should that sum be reached, Willian would become one of the Blues' top 10 most expensive recruits ever.

Estevao Willian's Career

A major prize worthy of the talent of the native of Franca, in the state of Sao Paulo, back in 2018, when Willian was still just 10 years old, Nike seemed to have already sniffed out the big money. As proof, he signed a contract with the American outfitter, making him the youngest Brazilian player in history to sign such a deal. Even back then, the young player seemed destined for a glorious future.

Spotted by Cruzeiro in 2017, it was finally with Palmeiras, whom he joined in 2021, that Willian continued his training. The forward quickly established himself as a key figure, helping the Verdao's Under-15 and Under-17 sides to a string of league titles. Among his achievements was a hat-trick against Sao Paulo (3-0) to give his side their second consecutive Brazilian U17 title, in October 2023. That was all it took to convince Abel Ferreira, the coach of the professional team, to throw him into the deep end.

And as if on cue, it was against his first club, Cruzeiro, that Willian made his professional debut on the 7th of December 2023. Crowned Brazilian champion with Palmeiras at the end of the match, he took advantage of the occasion, at 16 years and eight months, to become the fourth-youngest player in the Paulista club's history.

After dropping down to the Under-20s to compete in the Copinha, he was soon back in the professional squad and even scored his first goal against Liverpool in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on the 12th of April. A few weeks later, his goal in the dying seconds of the Brazilian Cup match against Botafogo was hailed by Abel Ferreira, who made no secret of his admiration for his young player in a post-match conference, saying: "This player is different from everything I've ever seen."

Strong words from a coach with exceptional experience, who has won the Copa Libertadores twice, and who is not exactly known for his declarations of love. With a year to go before his departure from Brazil, the man who is about to become the second biggest exit in the history of Palmeiras - behind Endrick at Real Madrid - can now look forward to a long farewell tour, one that will certainly have left its mark on the minds of his supporters.

Estevao Willian's International Career

An impressive performer at youth level, Willian caught the eye of national Under-17 coach Phelipe Leal, who decided to call up the young talent for a series of friendly matches in preparation for the 2023 Under-17 World Cup in October 2022.

The Palmeiras player took part in the tournament alongside Pedro Lima, who will join Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, and left his mark, scoring three goals and providing three assists in five games. His performances were noticed by the press around the world, including Spanish daily AS, which even described the talented Brazilian as a "genius".

Estevao Willian's Style of Play

A term also used by Neymar, who, in an interview with TNT, described Willian as "the great talent to come into Brazilian football. I think he will be a genius". A welcome recognition from the man who has left his mark on a whole generation of young footballers around the world. And it is perhaps not without reason that the future Chelsea player is compared to him.

Estevao Willian's 23/24 stats at Sport Club do Recife Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Serie A 11 3 2 609 Copa Libertadores 5 1 - 287 Copa do Brasil 2 1 - 152 Paulistao A1 - Primeria Fase 3 - 1 59 Paulistao A1 - Fase Final 2 - - 22 Total 23 5 3 1.129

"Estevao is the best player to have emerged from Brazilian football since Neymar. You watch him and you fall in love," Palmeiras academy director Joao Paulo Sampaio told the BBC. "He already impresses with his technique but, like Neymar at this same point in his career, he has not yet matured physically and is not as strong as Endrick, so he could still develop a lot. That's what amazes everyone and makes them think that he will reach a much higher level." But the 2016 Olympic champion is not the only player Willian is compared to.

His nickname, 'Messinho' (although he would like to be called by his own first name), should be enough to make anyone sit up and take notice. Left-footed like the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, quick, unpredictable, mature and mentally strong, the right winger - who can also play in a playmaker's role - has never hidden his admiration for La Pulga. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he spoke of his dream of playing for Barça at the Camp Nou and following in the footsteps of the Argentinian No10. Before he can do that, however, the Brazilian will have to prove himself in England, where his style of play could well cause a sensation.

Explaining How Estevao Willian Will Fit in at Chelsea

It is true that Willian's decision to join Chelsea raises questions - especially given the fate reserved for his young compatriots. Andrey Santos, who joined in January 2023, is on loan after loan, while Deivid Washington is trying to prove himself with the Blues' reserves. Angelo Gabriel, meanwhile, arrived last summer and spent a season at Strasbourg, a satellite club of the Blues in Ligue 1, where he made 21 league appearances (including four assists).

However, none of them have yet established themselves in the professional team. It's a fact that doesn't seem to have frightened Willian, who intends to make his mark as soon as he arrives in the Premier League.

Comparing Estevao Willian, Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer's Stats for the 2023/24 season Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Estevao Willian 23 5 3 1.129 Noni Madueke 34 8 3 1.593 Cole Palmer 48 27 15 3.734

If he were to arrive at Stamford Bridge today, he would have to contend with competition from Noni Madueke, who had a sparse first season in England, but above all from Cole Palmer, who has totally exploded at Chelsea, even winning the Premier League Young Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

Nevertheless, unfailing determination and a talent touted as exceptional should help young Willian to make his mark in north-west London. At least, that's what he seems determined to do.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24th of June 2024.