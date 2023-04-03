Chelsea star Kai Havertz could be on Bayern Munich's shortlist in the near future, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

While there are claims that the German club aren't currently interested in the forward, Phillips can still see them going after him at some point.

Chelsea transfer news — Kai Havertz

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, Havertz isn't a summer target for Bayern. The 23-year-old himself, however, hasn't ruled out a move to the Allianz Arena eventually.

"Bayern are generally a huge club that it’s hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain," he recently told Sport Bild (via Evening Standard).

"I had a very good relationship with him [Thomas Tuchel] and am very grateful for everything. You never know what will happen in football. Everything can happen very quickly. Never say never."

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of around £75m back in 2020, as per Sky Sports.

What has Simon Phillips said about Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich?

Phillips reckons Bayern could eventually make a move for Havertz given that they've shown interest in him before.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I can certainly see something happening with Kai Havertz, purely because Bayern have had an interest in him previously.

"I know that the word coming out of Bayern right now is that they're not looking at Havertz as an option for the summer, but I'm not convinced that they won't be down the line."

Will Kai Havertz join Bayern Munich one day?

It wouldn't be a surprise. Bayern may not be interested in taking Havertz from Bruno Saltor's squad this summer, but you can definitely imagine him becoming a target for them in a future transfer window.

He's a Germany international who's quite similar to Thomas Müller in the sense that his best position is probably just behind another forward. Now 33 years of age, Havertz could be a great replacement for the Bayern man.

Havertz has also proven himself in both the Champions League and the Bundesliga. He's scored some big goals in Europe's elite competition, including the winner against Manchester City in the final a couple of years ago, and was very productive during his time at Leverkusen.

In his last season there, the attacker provided 18 goal contributions in 30 top-flight appearances, according to Transfermarkt. All in all, Havertz looks destined to play for Bayern at some stage in his career.