Highlights Chelsea is interested in signing midfielders Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo this summer, as Mauricio Pochettino aims to strengthen the squad.

Chelsea made a £48 million bid for Lavia, but it fell short of last year's bid. They are also pursuing Caicedo, but their £80 million bid was rejected by Brighton.

Despite the challenges, transfer insider Dean Jones believes it's possible for Chelsea to sign both players, and there is optimism within reliable Chelsea circles.

Chelsea have both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo on their wishlist, with transfer insider Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT if they'll attempt to sign both this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has made plenty of improvements to his new-look Chelsea squad since taking over, but the Argentine boss remains keen to add midfield reinforcements.

Chelsea transfer news - Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo

Often active in the transfer window since Todd Boehly took the reins, it appears Chelsea will once again look to end the transfer window by making at least one big money signing.

It was reported by The Athletic that Chelsea had tabled a £48 million bid for Southampton's Lavia, amid keen interest from fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

Interestingly enough, the offer was £2 million short of the £50 million proposal Chelsea submitted for Lavia last summer, when the midfielder had just arrived from Southampton for £14 million.

Nevertheless, it comes as Chelsea were beginning to lose patience with their pursuit for Brighton & Hove Albion star Caicedo, who is valued at £100 million by the south coast outfit.

The Blues' latest bid worth £80 million was rejected by Brighton, with Chelsea said to be considering their next move in relation to Caicedo.

There is of course a scenario where Chelsea end up with both Lavia and Caicedo - something which transfer insider Jones thinks is a more realistic prospect than is being suggested.

What has Dean Jones said about Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea?

When quizzed on the current state of play at Stamford Bridge, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Any time I look at Chelsea’s squad from pre-season I am just stunned that they still have this big gap in midfield.

“So it makes sense they are now trying to buy not only one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League, but two.

“The bid for Lavia is a very strong one. It’s more than Liverpool have put on the table and I think it’s close enough to move the needle in their favour.

“Does it mean they move away from Caicedo? Not in my view. Chelsea have continued to hold a firm view that they can still sign him in this window and in the past 24 hours the messages from within reliable Chelsea circles have been very positive.

“It feels closer than it’s been at any point before, from what I am hearing.

“So that brings us to the big question: can they sign both? With this ownership, with this amount of money already spent over the past year, I’m not going to say no.

“But part of me is sceptical and wonders whether somewhere in here there are just some smart business moves going on.

“It’s a very, very interesting situation though and either way it looks like that big hole should be plugged up soon.”

What's next for Chelsea?

While that rumbles on in the background, Pochettino and Co. are gearing up for their first match of the new Premier League season.

Having finished 12th last time around, Chelsea will kick their campaign off with a home clash against Liverpool, who themselves remain in desperate need of midfield additions.

A London derby against West Ham United follows, before the capital club welcomes newly-promoted Luton Town to Stamford Bridge.