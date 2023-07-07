Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The left-back only joined the Blues last August but endured a difficult debut season in west London.

Chelsea transfer news — Marc Cucurella

Last month, the Daily Mirror reported that Newcastle United had added Cucurella to their list of transfer targets for the summer.

According to the same outlet, it was the Magpies' sporting director Dan Ashworth who initially lured the 24-year-old to England, bringing him to Brighton & Hove Albion from Getafe during his time as the Seagulls' technical director.

Chelsea then went on to sign Cucurella from Ashworth's former employers, paying them around £60m for the Spaniard's services, as per BBC Sport.

The other left-back in the Blues' senior squad right now is Ben Chilwell, while Ian Maatsen could also be another option for Mauricio Pochettino this upcoming season following his loan spell at Burnley.

What has Dean Jones said about Marc Cucurella and Chelsea?

While Chelsea only signed Cucurella a year ago, Jones thinks he could still leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "What probably isn't spoken about a lot is Cucurella, who has got a point to prove when he goes into pre-season. It's probably 50/50 on how things go for him at Chelsea from here, but there's still a possibility that he is one of the players that also leaves this summer."

Does Marc Cucurella have a point to prove this season?

Yes. As already mentioned, Cucurella really struggled in the last campaign, while Chelsea spent a lot of money on him.

Speaking about the former Brighton man after the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Manchester City back in January, former striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told Sky Sports: "I think that he wants to defend, but I think he just struggled today. Man City targeted him. His defending is bad, but a lot of the time he was overloaded as well. He didn't get the help that he should get.

"He wants to defend. I just think he had a really bad game and Man City acknowledged that. Their attacks on that right-hand side was 50 per cent. That's targeting him."

The above does not necessarily mean that Cucurella is a bad player, though. In fact, he showed that he was anything but during his first year in England.

As per WhoScored, Cucurella made 2.7 tackles per game during the 2021/22 season, which was the second-highest average in Brighton's squad. He also made 1.2 key passes a match, putting him in the top three players at the Amex Stadium for that stat, showing that he also offered a threat for his side going forward.

When you consider that, perhaps Chelsea should not be too quick to discard the defender. And after all, the last campaign was only his first at Stamford Bridge. Perhaps he still needs a bit more time to settle in.

However, with Pochettino having Chilwell at his disposal and Maatsen still on Chelsea's books for now, you probably cannot rule out Cucurella departing west London this summer.