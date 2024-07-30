Highlights Tottenham expected to make a move for Conor Gallagher in the coming days

Chelsea looking to sell Gallagher for £34m to raise funds amid FFP issues.

Spurs may firm up interest in Gallagher, entering the race with Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham are expected to make a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher once he returns from holiday, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The England international is expected to leave Stamford Bridge before this summer's August 30th transfer deadline as the Blues look to raise funds by selling academy products to help with their PSR issues.

Atletico Madrid have moved to the front of the queue to sign Gallagher after opening talks over a deal according to Fabrizio Romano, but Spurs could be about to make a play and firm up their long-standing interest.

Tottenham to Move for Conor Gallagher

Ange Postecoglou is a big fan

While speaking on Sky Sports News, reporter Kaveh Solhekol admitted that the race for his signature is still hot with some "major developments" expected to take place once he returns from his holidays.

Gallagher has yet to return for pre-season as he was part of the England squad at Euro 2024 which reached the final and lost to Spain. But he is due to return before the Premier League season begins, and could be lining up for Spurs as Chelsea are expecting them to enter the race in the coming days.

“Atletico Madrid are there for him, but I don’t think they’re offering enough. "I’ve been told today that Chelsea are expecting Spurs to come in for him maybe in the next couple of days or the next few weeks. "When he comes back from holiday there could be some major developments.”

Chelsea are believed to want £34million to let him leave, with Gallagher entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being a key player for Mauricio Pochettino last season, the Blues owners have always been open to selling Gallagher this summer to help boost their financial problems as he is an academy product and any money made from his sale would go down as pure profit in their accounts.

Conor Gallagher Premier League Stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals 5 Assists 7

Tottenham to Bolster Squad Options

Ange wants fresh midfielders

Ange Postecoglou made it clear that he wanted to rebuild the squad in north London this summer after finishing fifth in the Premier League and big changes have occurred.

Archie Gray arrived in a £40million deal from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall has joined in midfield, while Timo Werner has rejoined on loan in attack. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has left for Marseille too, which means there is an extra spot available.

Gallagher has been a long-term target for Spurs but Chelsea's asking price has always proved to be prohibitive. However with Chelsea now more keen on a sale to avoid losing him for free, Spurs may find themselves able to find an agreement and keep the midfielder in London.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.