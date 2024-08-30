Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is expected to seal a move to Chelsea before the fast-approaching deadline, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, who has revealed that the winger is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Englishman's future at Old Trafford has been hanging heavily in the balance since returning from his short loan stint with former club Borussia Dortmund over the summer and now, he is expected to move to west London and join Enzo Maresca's side.

Jadon Sancho 'Expected' to Complete Chelsea Move

Winger keen on move to Stamford Bridge

A swap deal between outcast Sancho and Raheem Sterling of Chelsea has been mooted in recent days with neither English winger in their respective club's plans for the foreseeable future, though journalist Ben Jacobs has recently revealed that the latter will either stay in west London or join Arsenal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Ornstein has suggested that Chelsea and Manchester United are 'expected' to come to an agreement over the 24-year-old's signature.

"Chelsea expected to strike deal with Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho before transfer window closes. No formal agreements in place yet but situation advancing that way + MUFC winger keen to complete proposed CFC move."

In the full report, Ornstein revealed that Sancho, who has notched just 12 goals and six assists for his current employers, is keen on a prospective move to east London.

The 23-cap England international, upon his return to Greater Manchester, has been left out of Erik ten Hag's squad for their two opening Premier League outings, proving that his days at the club are numbered.

Man Utd Exploring Move for Carney Chukwuemeka

Also linked to West Ham United

Potentially going the other way, from Chelsea to Manchester United, is central midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka who, according to Dharmesh Sheth, is subject to interest from the Red Devils.

The Sky Sports reporter has suggested that the young Englishman could replenish the Old Trafford ranks after news broke of Mason Mount's injury, which has ruled him out for a number of weeks.

Chukwuemeka, just 20 years of age, is also admired by West Ham United and Julen Lopetegui but journalist Ben Jacobs has insisted that a move to east London was 'not legitimate', leaving the door ajar for Ten Hag and Co.