Chelsea are in the market for a new striker and are looking at their options in the final days of the winter transfer window and next summer, Athletic journalist Simon Johnson has told GIVEMESPORT on the latest Market Madness podcast.

The Blues made an excellent start to the season under Enzo Maresca but have come off the rails recently with question marks over their forward options. A 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was the West London giants' only victory in their last seven Premier League outings, and they have lost ground in the top-four race.

Nicolas Jackson was in a rich vein of form until mid-December and the Senegalese striker is without a goal in his last seven league appearances. Cole Palmer has continued to thrive on the right with 14 goals, but there's a feeling that Maresca could do with more attacking options to drive the Blues towards a potential top-four finish.

Chelsea Are Keen On A New Striker

A new forward is a key target for the Blues' recruitment

Johnson gave an update on Chelsea's transfer activity heading into the final few days of the January transfer window. He suggested to GIVEMESPORT on the latest Market Madness podcast that the Blues are looking at adding a forward to Maresca's ranks if the right deal is available:

"With Chelsea, all along, it's been kind of the messages I've been receiving: if there's a deal available for the right price, then we might think about doing it. And striker is a position that, not just this window, but for the summer, is one of the key positions they're looking at."

Chelsea Attacking Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Goals per game 2 Penalty goals 3/3 Free kick goals 2/13 Goals from inside the box 37/254 Goals from outside the box 8/116 Left foot goals 21 Right foot goals 19 Headed goals 5 Big chances per game 5.6 Big chances missed per game 2.4

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran has long been on Chelsea's radar and his future is uncertain amid speculation growing over a potential move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Ben Jacobs reports that the Blues haven't made contact with the Colombian's representatives and while they 'appreciate' the striker, his £90 million (€100 million) price tag could put them off.

Another forward touted as a possible option for the West Londoners is Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, and the French youngster has decided he wants to leave the Allianz Arena. There were suggestions earlier this month that a possible swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku could be on the cards.

Recent reports claim that Manchester United are Tel's preferred destination if he is to leave Bayern before the window closes. His stance on a Chelsea move is that 'there's too much competition' at Stamford Bridge, per BILD.

