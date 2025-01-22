Chelsea could reportedly be set to make a bid for another goalkeeper, as their spending under owner Todd Boehly continues - this time for Parma stopper Zion Suzuki, after some incredibly impressive performances in Serie A this season.

Suzuki shot to prominence in Belgium, on a loan deal at Pro League side Sint-Truiden, but this summer's move to Parma has made him one of the best stoppers in the Italian top-flight. With 16 caps for Japan, Suzuki has cemented his place as one of the best young goalkeepers in the world - and that has piqued Chelsea's interest.

Report: Chelsea 'Set Sights' on Zion Suzuki

The young goalkeeper has been in fine form

The report from Fichajes states that Chelsea are continuing to strengthen their international scouting network, and have set their sights on Serie A star Suzuki as a result.

Chelsea's goalkeeping statistics - appearances for club, by current player Player Appearances Clean sheets Robert Sanchez 41 9 Dorde Petrovic 31 7 Filip Jorgensen 13 5 Kepa Arrizabalaga 163 59

The 22-year-old Japanese goalkeeper has caught the attention of top European clubs this summer in his time at Parma, being labelled as 'one of the most talented' in his position, and Chelsea have made their interest known. The young goalkeeper has made an immediate impact in Emilia-Romagna, improving with every passing game - and with consistency, that is a factor that Chelsea find 'crucial', after closely monitoring his progress.

Although Suzuki is young for a goalkeeper, his future looks promising and Enzo Maresca's men believe he could be key in the long-run - though Parma won't sell for less than £40million. It's a figure that reflects his current ability, potential and growing interest in the market; and despite being inexperienced, clubs believe he has what it takes to reach the 'elite realm' of European football.

With the Blues having focused on recruiting young talents in recent years, they are carefully evaluating whether to add Suzuki to their ranks, and whether he'd be the right choice for their growing goalkeeper contingency. Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Lucas Bergstrom are on their payroll in the current squad, whilst Dorde Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga are both out on loan elsewhere, meaning Suzuki would be the sixth addition to their squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zion Suzuki made 20 appearances for Japan's youth teams but already has 16 caps at senior level.

As the season progresses, tabs will be kept on Suzuki and if he can continue his strong form, there is no doubt that there will be more interest in his services over the coming weeks and months.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.

