Chelsea are 'very keen' on signing Karim Adeyemi, and the German forward looks increasingly likely to leave Borussia Dortmund for the Premier League in the summer, according to SPORTBILD's Christian Falk writing on his Daily Briefing.

Adeyemi was linked with a move to Napoli during the January transfer window as the Serie A giants sought to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the Georgian's move to Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old remained at Signal Iduna Park but could be on the move once the summer transfer window comes around.

Chelsea were exploring opportunities in the winter window and set their sights on Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho as a potential option to bolster Enzo Maresca's attack. The Argentine winger stayed put at Old Trafford despite interest from the Blues and Napoli, and his resurgence under Ruben Amorim may turn the West Londoners to Adeyemi, who's been on their radar for quite some time.

Falk: Chelsea Are Continuing To Target Adeyemi

A Premier League move could be on the horizon

Adeyemi has been with Dortmund since July 2022, when he arrived from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg in a £32.5 million deal, and he has become a key man at Signal Iduna Park. Die Borussen are struggling for form this season and sit ninth in the Bundesliga table after 21 games, while the young attacker has been in and out of the team due to various fitness issues, managing two goals and three assists in 11 league games.

Falk expects Adeyemi to be on the move at the end of the season and explained why Napoli failed to sign him:

"Chelsea are still interested in Karim Adeyemi. I think Adeyemi will leave Dortmund in the summer. It wasn’t his plan to make a move in the winter. It was interesting with Napoli because he’s a player who can get injured due to how quickly he plays the game. A country that’s a little bit warmer, however, would fit his playing style a bit better. They came up with a good offer but, in the end, he preferred to stay in Dortmund until the summer."

The German journalist revealed that the player's representatives have been in talks with clubs from the Premier League and tipped Chelsea​​​​​​​ to be one of the 'Big Six' to pursue the four-cap Germany international:

"Adeyemi’s agents are in talks with many clubs, especially in the Premier League. We know Chelsea are very keen on him still, but that’s not the only club of the Big Six in the Premier League with interest. So, I think we’ll see Adeyemi move to one of these clubs in England this summer."

Karim Adeyemi Statistics (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 11 (6) Goals 2 Assists 3 Key passes 1.0 Successful dribbles 2.0 (59%) Ground duels won 3.1 (50%) Aerial duels won 0.2 (25%)

Chelsea could move for Adeyemi, whose 'electric pace' is one of his many attacking traits hailed by analyst Ben Mattinson. Joao Felix's long-term future is uncertain after the Portuguese attacker moved to AC Milan on loan last month amid struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge and may be keen to make a permanent exit, with Maresca preferring Cole Palmer and others.

The Blues have been expected to target a new centre-forward in the summer and the German's versatility could do the trick as he can play up top and out wide. He could cost over €40 million (£33.3 million), as that's the fee Napoli put on the table when trying to persuade him to move to Naples.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 08/02/2025.