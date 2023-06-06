Chelsea and Lautaro Martinez could potentially be a topic of conversation when talks are held with Inter Milan over Romelu Lukaku this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are said to be eyeing up a centre-forward purchase this summer, with Martinez tipped as a viable option.

Chelsea transfer news - Lautaro Martinez

After one of the worst Premier League seasons on record for a 'big-six club', Chelsea are already looking ahead to the transfer window, where recruitments are to be expected.

Having splashed over £500 million across his first two windows as co-owner, Todd Boehly is again reportedly willing to splash the cash on new talent this time around.

With new boss Mauricio Pochettino having already been welcomed through the Stamford Bridge door, attention is switching towards which players the Argentine might look to sign.

And according to a report by Mail Online, Pochettino's compatriot Martinez is high up on the list of Chelsea targets, with the Inter striker considered a priority purchase by the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss.

It's claimed by the report that Martinez, who pockets a reported £184,000-per-week, is viewed as a crucial cog in the side Pochettino is looking to build at Stamford Bridge, but transfer expert Romano has hinted Chelsea could make a move for the striker when they meet for talks over the future of Lukaku.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Martinez to Chelsea?

On the prospective transfer move, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment I'm not aware of any contact for Martinez, but let's see what's going to happen in the conversations between Inter Milan and Chelsea for Lukaku this month when they speak about that. But at the moment, with Martinez and Chelsea, there is still nothing concrete.”

Is ditching Lukaku for Martinez a sensible transfer by Chelsea?

It's easy to forget that fewer than two years have passed since Chelsea splashed an astonishing £97.5 million on Lukaku when signing him from Serie A giants Inter.

Having struggled in his first season back at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku was loaned straight back to the Italian side this season, where he's due to return from following the Champions League final.

While he may have struggled during the 2021/22 campaign, it's difficult to judge any Chelsea players' performances over the last 24 months, given the behind-scenes turmoil at the club.

But the fact remains that Lukaku is one of Europe's most potent strikers and given the chance under Pochettino would likely thrive.

Cutting ties with Lukaku this early on, especially given the money spent on bringing him to the club, would prove a foolish mistake by Chelsea, who ought to give the Belgian another opportunity to shine.