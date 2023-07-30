Chelsea have Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise on their summer shopping list as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT there are people in the club who really appreciate the young Frenchman.

Veteran Palace coach Roy Hodgson will, however, be keen to retain his London-born 21-year-old given the long-standing Wilfried Zaha has left the club.

Chelsea transfer news – Michael Olise

Zaha, who made a staggering 458 appearances for the Eagles, has joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a three-year deal, per BBC Sport.

In the eyes of Hodgson and club chairman Steve Parish, letting go of another attacking asset in Olise this summer would be a devastating blow.

However, that has not deterred Chelsea in their pursuit of the gifted youngster, who came in from Reading for a mere £8m as Patrick Vieira's first signing two years ago.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the west Londoners have ramped up their interest to a point where an agreement of personal terms have been reached between both parties.

While European mainstays Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also involved in the transfer race, the report states the salary conditions offered by Mauricio Pochettino’s side are viewed as ‘very attractive’.

Olise, who amassed 13 goal involvements altogether last season, is currently nursing a hamstring injury, which he picked up against Denmark in France’s Under-21 Euro campaign.

Having earnt his corn in the Chelsea academy between 2009 and 2016, Olise could be poised for a potentially sensational return to west London, but the club will have to prepare to fend off fierce competition to win his signature.

What may play into Chelsea's hands is that the prospect of playing alongside fellow countrymen Wesley Fofana, Cristopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile may lure the France international to complete a cross-London switch instead of a move out of the capital.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Michael Olise and Chelsea?

Romano claimed that Olise is actively present on Chelsea’s list of summer targets.

The transfer expert even insisted that many senior figures associated with the club are keen admirers of the 21-year-old as they believe he is one of the best talents in the English top flight.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yes, he’s on the list. He’s appreciated by Chelsea and there’s people in the club who really rate him as one of the best talents in the Premier League.”

What next for Chelsea?

The Premier League club find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they enter the forthcoming 2023/24 season without the worry of European midweek action.

That being said, it will allow Pochettino to place full focus on rising up the domestic standings, while those around them tire due to the stress of their tight schedules.

Driven by success at the highest level, the former PSG head coach will want to see his new side Chelsea return to Europe at the first time of asking in his inaugural season at the helm.

To do so, Chelsea are continuing to test Brighton & Hove Albion's resolve for their sought after asset Moises Caicedo, who the latter value at an eye-watering £100m.

The west Londoners' latest bid, worth in the region of £80m, per BBC Sport, has been rejected by the seaside outfit, who are standing firm in their stance.

Before next month’s Premier League kick-off, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT Chelsea will continue to negotiate a deal for Caicedo, albeit being a ‘complicated’ one.