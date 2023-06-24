Chelsea could still sanction the signing of a striker this summer, despite splashing the cash on players in forward positions already this window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino has wasted no time in bolstering his Blues squad, but the Argentine manager could still welcome more bodies through the Stamford Bridge door.

Chelsea transfer news

Despite having broken the world record for the amount of money spent in one summer transfer window last year, Chelsea look set to splurge top dollar once again this time around.

In fact, their summer spending spree has already started, with Pochettino's first signing of his Chelsea tenure being agreed upon when Christopher Nkunku arrived at the club.

A deal worth £53 million, Nkunku anchors at Stamford Bridge having shone for German side RB Leipzig and will join the Blues with plenty of expectations on his shoulders.

While it is currently unclear how Pochettino intends on using Nkunku, it looks as if the Frenchman could be joined by another arrival, as Chelsea close in on a deal for Nicolas Jackson.

It's reported by The Athletic that the west Londoners have agreed personal terms with Jackson and now only have to negotiate a fee for the attacker.

That job will likely be made easier by the relatively low release clause Villarreal have placed in his contract, meaning the Blues could secure his services for just under £30 million.

But irrespective of these two deals, there are still suggestions Chelsea could spend big on bringing another forward to the club this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Chelsea signing a striker?

When asked about the likelihood of Chelsea signing another attacker, transfer expert Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "At this moment it is not clear yet, so I will not rule out anything because we are still in June and we know that with Chelsea things are always changing on the market.

"So at the moment, their focus is on Nicolas Jackson. There are no concrete conversations for Lautaro Martinez for example, who is one of many names I saw in the rumours. But also for many others at the moment, Chelsea are not concrete in those negotiations.”

Who might Chelsea look to sign alongside Nkunku and Jackson?

As alluded to by Romano, Inter Milan's Martinez is a name being linked to a Chelsea move, with Football Insider reporting he could be available for £70 million.

Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic has also been rumoured to swap Serie A for Stamford Bridge, this time La Gazzetta dello Sport the one reporting the interest.

It's suggested by the Italian outlet that the Serbian striker could command a fee of £63 million, making him a marginally cheaper option than Lautaro.

Time will provide the answer as to whether Chelsea add even more firepower to their attack, but with Todd Boehly's spending habits in recent months clear to see, it wouldn't be a shock if they green-lit a big-money move for yet another forward.