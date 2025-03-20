Geovany Quenda for €48m, Dario Essugo for €22m - two signings already completed by Chelsea for the future with the winger to join in summer 2026 and the midfielder to join this summer for the Club World Cup.

Chelsea have been busy with Sporting in negotiations in recent weeks but more will follow in the upcoming months, as the club's plan now includes sales as a crucial part of the project to raise funds and proceed with more summer signings.

Chelsea Put Eight Players Up for Sale

The Blues ready to axe players like Kepa and Sterling

Sources confirm Chelsea's plan to proceed with 7/8 sales in the upcoming months, with some of the players now out on loan considered to be sure candidates to sell in the summer in order to make money. It’s something very important for Chelsea from a technical but also a financial point of view, as investments as Quenda, Essugo and more have been made - but sales are crucial to comply with Financial Fair Play rules for the present and the future.

Internally at Chelsea they already have some candidates for permanent exits in the summer transfer window; Kepa is having a great season on loan at Bournemouth and Chelsea want to sell the Spanish goalkeeper who was described as being "world-class" by Mateo Kovacic - the message has already been sent to his camp. Axel Disasi has been sent on loan to Aston Villa in the final days of the January transfer window and the plan for the future is clear, sell the centre-back and make a profit on his exit for sure, as he’s no longer part of Maresca’s plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea broke the world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper when they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £72m in 2018.

Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling are also aware of Chelsea's plan to sell them on a permanent transfer, there’s no room for both players to stay as part of Maresca’s squad next season, with or without Champions League. The same is also expected for Armando Broja, who’s now out on loan to Everton, as he’s not being considered as a potential player to include in the upcoming season’s squad.

Joao Felix’s situation will be assessed in the summer, no decision has been made yet but sources close to the player expect Chelsea to consider proposals for him in case it’s for a permanent deal. At the moment, waiting for a new director and new head coach, AC Milan are not proceeding in talks to sign him, but more clubs could surely join the race.

This topic doesn’t regard players like Andrey Santos, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg but is surely part of Chelsea's squad next season as the board, the management and the coaching staff - including Maresca - have all decided to keep Andrey and trust him after excellent performances in France.

New Striker is an Absolute Priority for Chelsea

The Blues also want to sign another winger

It seems clear how Chelsea will now work to sell players, make money and re-invest for sure. One crucial message is coming from sources close to the club: the striker will be an absolute priority. Negotiations are expected to take place closer to the summer window with the Blues intending to spend important money on a new number 9 for Enzo Maresca.

Nicolas Jackson in 2024-25 (Premier League) Appearances 23 Goals 9 xG 12.16 xG difference -3.16 Assists 5 Shots per game 2.7 Key passes per game 1.1

And the expectation is also for Chelsea to add one more winger to the squad, despite the arrival of Willian Estevao in the summer and then Geovany Quenda in 2026. The Blues want one more, with movements also expected in that position. A busy window is coming for Chelsea. Once again.

All statistics according to WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-03-25.