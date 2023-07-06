Chelsea are continuing to negotiate with Brighton and Hove Albion over a potential move for their 21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Ecuadorian international was the subject of a transfer saga earlier this season, with Arsenal attempting to sign him. However, with the Gunners now focusing their efforts on Declan Rice, the Blues appear to be in pole position to sign Caicedo this summer.

Chelsea latest news - Moises Caicedo

Caicedo has long been admired by many of the top clubs in English football, with concrete interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in 2023.

Initially signed as cover for Yves Bissouma in the winter of 2022, Caicedo has proceeded to become a mainstay in the Seagulls' midfield and has perhaps shown himself to be an even better player than Bissouma, who departed the club for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of last season.

Caicedo, called a "revelation" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, continued his impressive form in the 2022/23 campaign, making a total of 37 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League alone, as per Transfermarkt.

As a result of him previously signing a contract extension with the seaside club, he will likely command a huge fee if he were to move this summer, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Brighton are holding out for a fee of at least £70 million.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Moises Caicedo and Chelsea?

Romano confirmed that Caicedo remains the "top target" at Stamford Bridge as the club continues to work on a deal for the 21-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "Caicedo's the top target, Chelsea are working on that one. There are conversations ongoing between Chelsea and Brighton in a direct way, so they decided to go for a different kind of negotiation - not sending an official bid and then receiving an answer."

Why Moises Caicedo could be perfect for Chelsea

After ending their interest in Manuel Ugarte, and with Mateo Kovacic departing for Manchester City and Mason Mount joining Manchester United, Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

Most importantly, the Blues need to sign a player who can partner Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park and is perhaps more defensively-minded than the Argentine, allowing him to focus on controlling the game with the ball. Caicedo is certainly a player who fits that description.

As per Sofascore, the Ecuadorian averaged an impressive 1.5 interceptions and 2.7 tackles per game during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and would add a degree of defensive nous to the Chelsea squad.

At just 21 years of age, he also fits the club's apparent transfer strategy under Todd Boehly, which appears to be signing young players that will hold, or even increase, their value as they develop.

If the Blues are able to get this deal over the line, then they would possess a midfield partnership that has the potential to eventually become the best in the league, and perhaps, the whole of Europe. Whether that is to become a reality at Stamford Bridge, however, remains to be seen.