Chelsea are set to ramp up their interest in the highly-coveted Flamengo attacking midfielder Matheus Franca, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old reportedly has a £176 million release clause included in his current contract with the Brazilian club, although it would be a massive shock if the youngster was signed for that amount of money at this current moment in time.

Chelsea latest news - Matheus Franca

Despite his tender age, Franca has already been the subject of heavy speculation linking the player with a move to the English Premier League. According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea are exploring a £25 million deal for the youngster, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace previously.

The 2021/22 campaign is widely considered to be his breakout season, with the player netting eight times as well as registering three assists for his club that term, as per Transfermarkt.

If Franca were to make the switch to West London, it would not be the first time a young Brazilian attacker has made a high-profile transfer away from the Brazilian league. Talents such as Neymar and Vinicius Junior have both gone before him and have shown that this particular transfer strategy can be incredibly successful.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Matheus Franca and Chelsea?

Romano revealed that Chelsea are "very serious" about Franca, and will meet with his club Flamengo "this week".

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "He was in Newcastle's list in January, they had a bid rejected. It was a €20 million [£17 million] package.

"He was also in Bayer Leverkusen's list, now Chelsea are very serious on Matheus Franca and there will be a meeting this week between club to club, Flamingo and Chelsea, to discuss about the terms of the deal."

Chelsea's pursuit of young talent continues

Under Todd Boehly, Chelsea have had a very clear transfer strategy of spending huge amounts of money on young talent with massive potential. Players such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana, David Fofana, Benoît Badiashile and Enzo Fernandez have all arrived at the club during the American's time in West London.

An approach of this nature is likely to lead to varying results, with some players failing to make their mark whilst others have shone. The question remains as to which category Franca would fall into.

It seems that the Brazilian has a lot of potential. He has already featured for his club in prestigious competitions such as the Copa Libertadores and the FIFA Club World Cup, and caught the attention of three prominent teams in Europe.

With that being said, Franca would likely need to initially prove himself out on loan - it's hard to imagine a teenager from the Brazilian league immediately stepping into the English top flight and making an impact, whereas a temporary stint somewhere else in Europe makes a lot of sense.

At the same time, while continuous investment in Chelsea's future is all well and good, the Blues also need to think about the here and now. Nine first-team players from last season have already left the club one way or another this summer - Mauricio Pochettino needs more bodies if he's to balance out Chelsea's squad across various competitions.