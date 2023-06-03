Chelsea haven't made a bid for Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

One report recently claimed that the Blues have submitted a formal offer for him, but Romano says they are yet to make an actual proposal for the 23-year-old, who's also wanted by Bayern Munich.

Chelsea transfer news — Dušan Vlahović

Last month, ESPN stated that Chelsea had made an €80m (around £70m) bid for Vlahović.

The Serbian is thought to be a target for the west London club, with journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT that they've been in contact with his agents.

A new striker is likely to be on the top of Mauricio Pochettino's shopping list, as Chelsea really struggled for goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

In total, they scored 38 goals in as many games, making it no surprise that they went on to finish in the bottom half of the table.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Dušan Vlahović and Chelsea?

While Vlahović may be a target for Chelsea this summer, Romano says the Premier League outfit are yet to make a bid for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "So we had reports of an official bid, €80m. I'm told no. They haven't sent any bids. Vlahović is also being pursued by other clubs, including Bayern. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Vlahović."

Can Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to Dušan Vlahović's signature?

Given their need for a new centre-forward and the fact that he does look to be on their radar, Chelsea may eventually make a move for Vlahović.

However, with Bayern seemingly interested in him as well, they could find it tricky to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The Serbia international is practically guaranteed a league title if he moves to the Allianz Arena, with the German club winning the Bundesliga for an 11th consecutive season this term, while Tuchel can also offer him Champions League football.

It's something Tuchel's former side obviously can't provide after their embarrassing 12th-placed finish.

The lure of Premier League football certainly gives Chelsea hope. But if it comes down to a straight shoot-out between the Blues and Bayern, there's a good chance the latter will come out on top.

Be it Vlahović or someone else, though, Pochettino really needs to add a new number nine to his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Chelsea's current crop of forwards have shown that they're simply not capable of scoring goals at Stamford Bridge on a regular basis.