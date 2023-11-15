Highlights Chelsea faces questions over 'secret payments' made during Roman Abramovich's ownership, potentially breaching football's financial rules.

Chelsea might not be having the best of seasons under Mauricio Pochettino right now, but things could be about to get even worse. The Blues are facing questions over 'secret payments' that were made when Roman Abramovich owned the club, with concerns over how he funded the team's success.

The west Londoners, while a successful club before the Russian Oligarch took charge, became one of the powerhouses of European football once he began injecting cash into the team. Numerous high-profile signings were made for insane prices at the time - for example, Andriy Shevchenko was brought to the club in 2006, with Abramovich breaking the British transfer record in the process. He was just one of many expensive deals during his tenure.

With big money, though, came big success. Under Abramovich and numerous managers, the Blues won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League too, taking a spot at the table with other European heavyweights.

Investigation raises new questions about Chelsea's funding

But that success could now seemingly be tainted. A report from the Guardian has revealed that a cache of 3.6 million leaked files have revealed a string of "secret payments" which might have breached football's financial rules, including Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The files, which have emerged because of an investigation known as Cyprus Confidential, reveal a series of payments worth tens of millions of pounds for over a decade, which all went through "offshore vehicles" belonging to Abramovich. The beneficiaries of said deals include the agent of Eden Hazard, an associate of former manager Antonio Conte, and payments connected to the purchase of Willian and Samuel Eto'o among others.

The incidents referenced

One of the incidents referenced in the report involves an Abramovich-owned company, Conibair Holdings, agreeing to pay Italian football agent Federico Pastorello £10m for a 75% stake in the Excellence Investment Fund on 18 July 2017. The agent is described in the report as being close to 2016/17 Premier League title-winning manager, Conte, who was then confirmed to have signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge worth £9.6m-a-year. Pastorello declined to comment on whether the deals were linked, but did tell the Guardian: “Antonio Conte is not our client.”

One of the other specific parts of the report concerns a deal with Hazard's agent, John Bico-Penaque. After joining Chelsea, the agent reportedly wanted a commission worth £6m, and a €7m payment was later made by an Abramovich-owned company, Leiston Holdings, in March 2013 to Gulf Value FZE, a company based in Dubai, for "advisory services […] related to […] sport research and consultancy". The contract was signed on the company's behalf by Bico-Penaque.

Additionally, Leiston Holdings is also noted to have paid £1m to Association des Jeunes Espoirs de Bobo, a club that former Blue Bertrand Traore used to play for. The contract, however, is dated two months after he signed for Chelsea. The files also reveal that at least €7m was paid to companies linked to Zoran and Vladica Lemic between 2005 and 2017, with the latter close to Abramovich and a key figure in deals which saw the likes of Arjen Robben, Branislav Ivanovic, Nemanja Matic and Carlo Ancelotti arrive at the club.

On top of that, the files seemingly reveal that a company owned by Abramovich also made payments to the owner of Anzhi Makhachkala, Suleiman Kerimov, before the transfers of Willian and Eto'o. Both players were sold in the summer of 2013, with Abramovich's Leiston Holdings found to have paid two companies owned by Kerimov €12m each in June 2013. The deal was said to be for, “services in […] relating to football, including scouting and other football-related advice”.

Previous reports revealed that Chelsea were being investigated by the Premier League after Todd Boehly and the club's current owners reported payments related to both deals. It follows the Blues being fined £8.6m by UEFA in July this year after an investigation covering the period between 2012 and 2019 revealed incomplete financial information. A statement from the club concerning the investigation revealed that they became aware of "potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions during the club’s previous ownership" while they were conducting their due diligence on the deal, with them self-reporting the irregularities to the applicable football regulators.

The consequences Chelsea might face

Four leading sports lawyers have told the Guardian that some of the payments have broken the Premier League and UEFA's rules regarding FFP, introduced to combat heavy spending by big clubs and prevent spending from jeopardising a club's future. They also stated that some of the transactions could have broken Premier League rules which require clubs to submit accurate accounts, and the FA's rules which require the disclosure of payments to agents.

When news of the investigation into Chelsea's deals for Willian and Eto'o broke last month, a points deduction seemed like a possibility. After this latest revelation, however, football finance expert Kieran Maguire told the Guardian that any proof of the allegations could result in either possible points deduction or a financial penalty.