Moisés Caicedo's price tag amid interest from Chelsea is "ridiculous", says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is thought to be a key target for the Blues, but one report claims that he could cost up to £100m this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will make a second bid for Caicedo after having one for him rejected in January.

The west London club are going to have to bring crazy money to the table, though, if they want to be successful in their pursuit of the player this time around.

The MailOnline recently reported that Brighton are looking for more than £80m for Caicedo, while The Athletic claims that he could end up costing £100m.

With the Seagulls paying Independiente del Valle just £4m to sign Caicedo back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport, they are in line to make some serious profit if he is sold this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea?

Jones thinks Caicedo's price tag is ludicrous but says Chelsea and Todd Boehly only have themselves to blame for finding themselves in this situation.

Discussing the speculation about how much the Ecuadorian could go for, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Ridiculous. But this is a situation that Chelsea put themselves in by having such a high-profile takeover, by spending hundreds of million pounds in the transfer market and letting their intentions be known of where they want to get to. Of course clubs are going to ramp up their valuations."

Is Moisés Caicedo worth £100m?

In a short time, Caicedo has proven that he is an excellent Premier League midfielder.

Last season, he made 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the top flight, according to WhoScored. No player in Brighton's squad managed to record a higher average in either area.

As per FBref, the Ecuador international is also in the 87th percentile for tackles and the 89th for interceptions among midfielders over the last year, so it is clear to see that this is a footballer who is great at winning the ball back and thwarting attacks.

However, given that Caicedo is still just 21 and has not played in the Premier League for too long, Chelsea would be crazy to spend £100m on him. Even £80m seems a bit too high.

With N'Golo Kanté leaving Stamford Bridge, though, Mauricio Pochettino could definitely do with a midfielder of Caicedo's profile coming in.