Chelsea fan Rory Jennings has gone viral on social media for his reaction to Mason Mount’s goodbye video as the midfielder prepares to complete his £60 million move to Manchester United.

Mount, 24, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday night, confirming his decision to leave Chelsea.

"I feel you deserve more than a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I have been for all of your support over the last 18 years,” Mount said on the video.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

Mount expressed his gratitude to Chelsea’s academy, teammates, backroom staff, and the managers he’s worked under since making his senior debut for the Blues in 2019 - Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Needless to say, Mount’s video has sparked a huge reaction. Many of the comments on Mount’s Instagram video from disgruntled Chelsea fans are far from complimentary.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Chelsea supporter Jennings didn’t hold back after watching Mount’s farewell video, describing it as “self-indulgent”.

What has Rory Jennings said about Mason Mount?

Jennings said live on talkSPORT: “I mean it's slightly self-indulgent isn't it? Also, bringing up all of the reasons why he loved Chelsea, the fact that he's been there for so long, the fact that he won all those trophies as a youth [player].

"The fact that he had such a good relationship with the fans, the fact he had so many joyful memories with the managers that he listed. Alright mate, if it means that much to you don't leave.

"Like, if you really care, I'm not too into your platitudes, I'm not too into the fact that you rather self-indulgently want to film yourself and your new trim telling us how much care about the club. You've just signed for United, like suck it up and own that.

"You're now a United player, so be a United player, own that you're a United player and be totally frank and say that you don't really care about Chelsea, because that's what this is, isn't it?

"Like coming out and going, 'Ah you know, I love you guys, I'm not going to play for you anymore, I want to go to United. I love you guys, I'm not going to play for you anymore, I want to go and play in front of the Stretford End, I love you guys but I want to go and play in the Champions League for them'.

"Don't pretend to be a Chelsea man, don't pretend to be this like icon of Chelsea, somebody who idolises Chelsea, loves Chelsea, bleeds Chelsea and wants to play at Stamford Bridge. Because if you wanted to play at Stamford Bridge, you'd be playing at Stamford Bridge.

"We don't need this video, he might need to do this video because he might want to make it [as] seamless an exit as possible, but the only person who this is for is Mason Mount."

Watch Jennings’ rant here:

How many players have now left Chelsea this summer?

Mount joins the growing list of players who have departed Chelsea this summer.

Other high-profile players who have left the club in recent weeks include Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Dijon Sterling have also moved on as Chelsea trim their squad and wage bill.

How big a loss is Mason Mount for Chelsea?

Mount had been at Chelsea since the age of six and was being spoken about as a potential future captain at Stamford Bridge.

The club’s recently-appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino was also reportedly keen to work with the England international, so Mount’s departure is undoubtedly a blow for the west London outfit.

That said, Chelsea still have quality midfielders in their ranks - not least World Cup winner and record signing Enzo Fernandez.

Pochettino will be determined to bring the best out of the 22-year-old during the upcoming season.

Will Mason Mount improve Manchester United?

While Mount has received his fair share of criticism for his performances over the years, Man United have still secured the services of a talented 24-year-old midfielder who has the potential to improve under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Mount was reportedly ‘wowed’ after speaking with Ten Hag, who is a big fan of the Portsmouth-born star.

READ MORE:

Mason Mount was 'wowed' by Erik ten Hag's private chat before joining Man Utd

Mount will now be playing alongside the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in United’s midfield.

He will be competing against Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek for a place in Ten Hag’s starting line-up.

When will Mason Mount make his Man Utd debut?

Mount will be hoping to make the starting XI will Man Utd begin the 2023-24 campaign against Wolves on August 14.

Before that, United will play a number of pre-season friendlies, starting against Leeds United on July 12.

If that friendly comes too early for Mount then United fans may see the midfielder make his unofficial debut against Lyon (July 19) or Arsenal (July 22).

The Red Devils also face Wrexham (July 26), Real Madrid (July 27), Borussia Dortmund (July 31), Lens (August 5) and Athletic Club (August 6) before the competitive action begins.