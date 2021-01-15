Highlights A Chelsea fan brushing his teeth during a Premier League match became one of the most beloved moments in Premier League history.

The fan's identity was eventually revealed as a man named David, who claimed he forgot to brush his teeth and thought no one was watching.

In a more recent game, a group of men brushing their teeth was seen in the stands, but it turned out to be a promotion for an upcoming film starring Dua Lipa.

The unexpected sight of a group of people brushing their teeth in unison during Chelsea's Premier League clash against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on January 13 rekindled memories of the fan that originally did it first back in November 2009.

It's one of the most bizarre - but much-loved - incidents involving a fan in Premier League history. The supporter was seen with a toothbrush in his mouth as the camera panned to the dugout during the clash between Chelsea and Manchester United. He then stood up and gave his teeth a good scrub, to the confusion and bemusement of everyone who noticed it.

Remember: this was a time when Twitter was in its formative stages and TikTok was years away from being created. Little moments like this were only seen by the masses if broadcast on TV shows like Soccer AM, or on Match of the Day 2's light-hearted '2-Good, 2-Bad' segment. The clip certainly would have gone viral across social media if it happened now.

Chelsea won the game 1-0 thanks to John Terry’s late winning goal, but that particular match is best remembered for the aforementioned fan's actions. With five minutes left on the clock, Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson made a double substitution in the hope of rescuing a point. Chelsea, meanwhile, took off Didier Drogba for Salomon Kalou.

Michael Owen and Gabriel Obertan were sent on in place of Anderson and Ryan Giggs for United, but eagle-eyed fans noticed the supporter’s extremely curious behaviour just behind the visitors’ bench. Yep, the fan was spotted brushing his teeth, and it’s still baffling to watch all these years later…

What on earth was all that about? We hadn't spotted another football fan brushing their teeth at a Premier League match, until Chelsea's clash against Fulham, which we'll touch on in more detail shortly.

Chelsea fan who brushed his teeth spoke out

David: 'I thought no one was looking'

Who was the mystery man, though, and why was he brushing his pegs? Well, BBC Radio 5 Live’s phone-in show 606 launched an appeal after the match and a man calling himself David came forward. He explained to 606 host DJ Spoony, per The Guardian: "I was wanting to get to the game and I put it [the toothbrush] in my pocket and forgot to brush my teeth.

I thought no one was looking. I always brush my teeth before I go anywhere. I thought no one was looking at me.

We’d like to say that clears things up, but it doesn’t really. Why did he still decide to brush his teeth? Why the 85th minute? There are still so many unanswered questions. That said, at least we know why he was wearing sunglasses, even though the game took place on a dark November evening.

"I saw my ex-girlfriend at the game," he added. "The reason I was wearing sunglasses was to disguise my face because I like the girls, I like the women. I think I am a ladies man and I'm very good-looking.” Fair enough, David. Fair enough.

Why people were brushing their teeth during Chelsea v Fulham

Promotion for upcoming film 'Argylle'

It's fair to assume that David was the inspiration behind what we saw during the January 2024 game between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge. A line of seven men wearing green velvet jackets were filmed brushing their teeth in the front row. Watch the footage here:

The same group were also seen reading together, leading to speculation that they'd lost a bet or were on a particularly banter-fuelled stag do. However, it soon transpired that the 'fans' were actually promoting the upcoming film Argylle, which is released next month and stars Dua Lipa, who was also at Stamford Bridge at the time. Per The Daily Mail, the film's name was on the Chelsea players' gear during the warm-ups.

At least we have a proper explanation. The same can't really be said for David, aside from knowing that he brushes his teeth wherever he goes, including at Premier League grounds. What a legend.