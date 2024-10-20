Chelsea's impressive start to the 2024-25 campaign came to a halt after they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The two teams met in a Premier League clash, but it was the home side who came away with the spoils. A first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah got the ball rolling, before Nicholas Jackson equalised moments after the interval.

The Blues' joy was short-lived, though, as the impressive Curtis Jones poked the Reds back in front less than two minutes later. Despite the result, there's no denying Chelsea have had a solid start to life under Enzo Maresca. After a tumultuous couple of years, the club have made big strides towards becoming one of the best teams in England again.

That doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement, however, and plenty of Chelsea fans took to social media during the contest to highlight the team's need to improve one key position. Many of the club's supporters want to see Robert Sanchez replaced.

Related Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Liverpool retained their spot at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Enzo Maresca's Chelsea thanks to goals from Salah and Jones.

Robert Sanchez vs Liverpool

The keeper didn't have the best of games - and fans are losing faith

After Alisson picked up a long-term injury and was ruled out of Liverpool's game against Chelsea, it was the Reds who were expected to suffer in the goalkeeping department. That didn't end up being the case, though. Instead, it was the Blues who struggled in between the sticks as Sanchez didn't have a great game.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man made several errors throughout the contest. His positioning was poor at times and the general opinion was that he should have done better during Liverpool's second goal and beaten Jones to the ball before the midfielder poked it past him into the back of the net.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Sanchez made three saves for Chelsea against Liverpool

Things could have been even worse for the goalkeeper when it initially appeared as though he'd fouled Jones and John Brooks awarded Liverpool their second penalty of the day. Fortunately for Sanchez, a closer look via VAR revealed he'd actually gotten a touch on the ball before contact was made with the Reds' midfielder and the decision was reversed.

Chelsea Fans On Robert Sanchez

They aren't impressed with the goalkeeper

Throughout the match, Chelsea fans weren't impressed by Sanchez's performance and many jumped onto social media to air their grievances with the Spaniard. The Blues aren't afraid to splash the cash when necessary and have signed an army of new players in the last couple of years. Supporters don't want them to stop yet, though, and many want the team to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Sanchez soon.

Not only do some fans want the team to sign a replacement, but they want Sanchez out of the club entirely. One fan took to X (Twitter) and said:

"Robert Sanchez leave my club immediately. This guy is the worst 'keeper I've ever seen."

Another shared the sentiment that the footballer was one of the worst goalkeepers he'd seen at Stamford Bridge, saying: "We've had some horrific keepers at Chelsea in recent years. Robert Sanchez is right up there with the worst of them."

He was deemed Chelsea's weak link by a supporter, who posted: "Sanchez will always be Chelsea's weakest link. Simply not a Chelsea level player with no projection to become one." Another fan wasn't surprised at his poor performance, saying: "Robert Sanchez is a liability, this news is not new."

Fans weren't done there, though. One supporter begged for a life without Sanchez in Chelsea's starting lineup, posting: "The day Sanchez doesn’t start for Chelsea will be the day I finally know peace," while another said: "We can't continue to have Sanchez as our number 1. He’s awful."

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League Right Now (2024) David Raya and Alisson both feature among the 20 best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

It was a minor setback in what's been a solid start to life under Maresca so far at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have laid some promising foundations for what could be a bright future. Whether they can get there, though, with Sanchez in between the sticks remains to be seen, but it appears that many of their fans aren't quite convinced.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 20/10/2024.