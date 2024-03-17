Highlights Chelsea fans were unhappy with Mauricio Pochettino and Raheem Sterling vs Leicester.

Sterling missed a penalty, took an awful free kick, and drew boos from fans at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino faced criticism during the game but Chelsea still secured a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea fans showed their discontent towards boss Mauricio Pochettino for substituting Mykhailo Mudryk during their 4-2 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final, while they also made their feelings known towards Raheem Sterling’s wayward free kick by booing the stuttering Englishman.

It was a quick start to proceedings for the west Londoners with Marc Cucurella opening the scoring in the 13th minute after latching onto a Nicolas Jackson pass. Sterling, however, then missed a penalty some 13 minutes later.

The 29-year-old wide man did at least set up his compatriot, Cole Palmer, on the stroke of half-time to give the hosts a two-goal lead heading into the interval. Their Championship opposition were much stronger in the second half, though, with Axel Disasi’s comical own goal giving them a slither of hope.

Stephy Mavididi then drew proceedings level for the Foxes just after the hour mark with a glorious, curled finish past Robert Sanchez. A red card for Callum Doyle changed the game as Noni Madueke and Carney Chukwuemeka inflicted telling damage on a 10-man Leicester by adding Chelsea's third and fourth goals of the tie.

Raheem Sterling Booed While Being Subbed

The Englishman Had a Day to Forget

It was an outing to forget for Sterling, with a comedy of errors compiling more misery on their season’s fortunes. The penalty miss in the first half, which was met by a strong Jakub Stolarczyk hand and the substandard free-kick routine was the tip of the iceberg of what was a day to forget.

Doyle’s red card gave Chelsea a numerical advantage for the final 17 minutes of normal time, but they were unable to benefit from the resulting free kick, with Sterling shooting high and wide from just outside the box. Palmer was poised to take advantage of the dead-ball situation with him standing over the ball - but it was his fellow countryman who took aim.

When he was substituted, collective boos rung around Stamford Bridge, with the home support seemingly happy to see their forward make way for Madueke. Luckily for Sterling, Chelsea substitute Chukwuemeka managed to secure the win against the second-tier outfit after Palmer deftly set up the youngster, who coolly tucked his effort away in stoppage time. Madueke, too, bagged a goal upon his introduction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final on 16 different occasions and have won silverware 8 times (a 50% win rate when in the final).

Pochettino Booed for Mudryk Substitution

Fans Were Keen to See Sterling Come Off

Pochettino has come under heat aplenty since taking over in the Stamford Bridge dugout with performances not up to scratch. Despite securing passage into the competition's semi-finals, Pochettino got his fair share of criticism from the home fans after substituting the Ukrainian, who had been a constant threat throughout, in the 78th minute instead of Sterling - with those in attendance booing his decision.

Chants of "You don't know what you're doing!" were directed towards the Argentine tactician as Mudryk was hooked for the service of Chukwuemeka, who went on to score their third goal of the afternoon. The feelings of the supporters are clear with them currently sitting in 11th in the Premier League table - but a shot at securing their first FA Cup triumph since the 2017/18 season is now on the cards.