Chelsea fans' chant during Leeds game really shows how far they've fallen under Graham Potter

It's been a tough 2023 for Chelsea so far, and it is well-known that they've been struggling to score goals.

The Blues had scored just two goals in their previous 10 Premier League matches, with their last goal being Joao Felix's cushioned finish against West Ham United during their 1-1 draw on February 11.

But yesterday, Chelsea fans had something to cheer as Ben Chilwell's corner was headed home by defender Wesley Fofana, which helped Graham Potter's side earn a 1-0 victory over struggling Leeds United.

The west London side added Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, plus wingers Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, to their squad in January to try and help ease the team's struggles in front of goal.

It was a defender, though, who turned out to be the match-winner on Saturday, in a result that eased the pressure on Potter.

After Fofana's towering header, the supporters began to sing and embrace a rare moment of optimism for Chelsea.

They chanted: "We've scored a goal, we've scored a goal, we've scored a goal!"

Video: Chelsea fans' new chant during Leeds win

The song reverberated around Stamford Bridge as they secured a much-needed three points to help them in their battle to make a late surge for European football next season.

The former Brighton boss revealed his joy at the result, and he hopes it can be a springboard for the rest of the season.

What did Graham Potter say after Chelsea's 1-0 win vs Leeds?

He said: "I'm delighted for the players, and I'm delighted for the supporters because they are the most important people at the football club.

"People care. Players want to win and supporters want us to do well. If you don't get results, it is my responsibility. I accept that.

"It's been a tough period for us all, and it's nice to go home with a win. It's good for confidence and morale."

Attention now turns to the Champions League for Chelsea, where they face a crunch last-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

They currently sit 11 points outside the top four, so their best chance of playing in the tournament next season may be to win the competition.

Potter added: "Now we have to prepare for a really exciting game on Tuesday night, which I'm sure will be a fantastic occasion, and we will try and win. It is [massive].

"We've had to suffer. The boys have been suffering because they care, they do. Our supporters have been suffering. It's been a challenging period."